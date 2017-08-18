►Adobe Photoshop ►Adobe Illustrator ►Adobe Premiere ►Adobe After Effects

I am a young graphic designer from Russia(Kungur) with an alternative look at creativity. I do not have much experience in this area, but that does not mean that I can not show myself.What I can:

►Photoshop editor

►Photo processing

►Video editor

►Logo design

►Illustrations

Tools Used:

◄Adobe Photoshop CC

◄Adobe Illustrator CC

◄Adobe Premiere Pro

◄Adobe After Effects

◄ColorMania

◄WhatFront

◄Various photo stocks

I also fulfill the requests of people around me in such things as processing photos, translating pencil drawings into a computer image, etc. For this I use my experience with other programs and projects.

I will be happy to work with any customers and take into account all their wishes.

Let's implement your projects.