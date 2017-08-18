►Adobe Photoshop ►Adobe Illustrator ►Adobe Premiere ►Adobe After Effects
I am a young graphic designer from Russia(Kungur) with an alternative look at creativity. I do not have much experience in this area, but that does not mean that I can not show myself.What I can:
►Photoshop editor
►Photo processing
►Video editor
►Logo design
►Illustrations
Tools Used:
◄Adobe Photoshop CC
◄Adobe Illustrator CC
◄Adobe Premiere Pro
◄Adobe After Effects
◄ColorMania
◄WhatFront
◄Various photo stocks
I also fulfill the requests of people around me in such things as processing photos, translating pencil drawings into a computer image, etc. For this I use my experience with other programs and projects.
I will be happy to work with any customers and take into account all their wishes.
Let's implement your projects.
