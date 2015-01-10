Переводы (англ. яз)

2010 - Language Internship, USA

2011 - 2012 - Teaching Internship, Denis' School, Moscow

2012 - Bachelor's Degree, Linguistics, PFUR (РУДН)

2012 - Additional qualification of English Translator, PFUR (РУДН), diploma with honours

2012 - 2013 - Translator and PA to Chief Operational Officer, Stockholm - St. Petersburg

2013 - current - Assistant to Business Unit Director, Moscow (French logistics company)

I have started my career of translator since 2010, and I easily work with legal, business and scientific terminologies as well as creative writing in Russian and English.

Well experienced in written and consecutive translations.