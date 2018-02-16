weblancer1W_

Dorofeev StanislavSergeevich
Born on 24 March 1991
T.:+7 (929) 599-49-02 E-mail: [email protected] Skype: stanislav3.14
Desired position – Employee with knowledge of English
Desired salary – from 70 000 RUB($1000)
Employment: full time, part time
Work schedule: full time, shiftschedule
travel time to work:any
Education:
Volgograd StateUniversity, Volgograd
Faculty of Humanitarian Sciences, Linguistics
Languages:
Russian — native
English — I am a fluent speaker
Key skills:
PC user, EnglishLanguage, MS Outlook, Well-bred speech, Working with big information amount,
Project management, Team work, Driver’s license class B, C.
Work experience:
Coffeemania, Moscow
Bartender
Responsibilities: Concoction & preparing of drinks & beverages.Guest experience. Account keeping.
Working from home, Volgograd
English language private tutor
Responsibilities:Leadingprivate English lessons for adults and children
Translation agency(remote working), Moscow
Project coordinator
Responsibilities: Development and testing of newtranslators, editors and desktop publishers. Setting project timelines and
expectations. Work sharing with translators, editors, desktop publishers. Coordinating
and controlling the translation process.
Translation agency Eclipse, Moscow
Project coordinator
Municipal budgetary general education institution Secondary GeneralSchool №36 in Volzhskiy, Volgograd region, Volzhsky
English language teacher
Responsibilities: Leading English language lessons forboth elementary and senior school students. Leading additional one-on-one and
group English language lessons for both elementary and senior school students. Visiting
career enhancement training to teachers.
LLC Tamerlan, Volgograd
Company auditor
Responsibilities: Leading planned and unplanned audit of retail chainshops. Audit of cash on hand, proper staff working, existence and quality of
goods. Audit reporting.
All State Tree &Lawn Service, Inc. 4926 Fernlee Royal Oak, MI 48073, USA.
Arborist
Responsibilities:APlant Health Care evaluation and its treatment.
Resistance of damages from storms, insects, disease, drought and cold and helps
prevent dead or weakened branches from harming people or structures, especially
during early spring or winter storms
Recommendations:
Municipal budgetary general education institutionSecondary General School №36
Ivan Egorovich Gribtsov (Principal). +78443512653
LLC Tamerlan
Alexey Nickolaevich Orlov (Head of company inspection organization). +7 (937) 699-41-44