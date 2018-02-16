weblancer1W_

I’m young, active and ambitious. Result and personal growth oriented. I’ve spent 3 months in the USA for English practice.

Dorofeev StanislavSergeevich

Born on 24 March 1991

T.:+7 (929) 599-49-02 E-mail: [email protected] Skype: stanislav3.14

Desired position – Employee with knowledge of English

Desired salary – from 70 000 RUB($1000)

Employment: full time, part time

Work schedule: full time, shiftschedule

travel time to work:any

Education :

Volgograd StateUniversity, Volgograd

Faculty of Humanitarian Sciences, Linguistics

Languages:

Russian — native

English — I am a fluent speaker

Key skills :

PC user, EnglishLanguage, MS Outlook, Well-bred speech, Working with big information amount,

Project management, Team work, Driver’s license class B, C.

Work experience:

Coffeemania, Moscow

Bartender

Responsibilities: Concoction & preparing of drinks & beverages.Guest experience. Account keeping.

Working from home, Volgograd

English language private tutor

Responsibilities:Leadingprivate English lessons for adults and children

Translation agency(remote working), Moscow

Project coordinator

Responsibilities: Development and testing of newtranslators, editors and desktop publishers. Setting project timelines and

expectations. Work sharing with translators, editors, desktop publishers. Coordinating

and controlling the translation process.

Translation agency Eclipse, Moscow

Project coordinator

Responsibilities: Development and testing of newtranslators, editors and desktop publishers. Setting project timelines and

expectations. Work sharing with translators, editors, desktop publishers. Coordinating

and controlling the translation process.

Municipal budgetary general education institution Secondary GeneralSchool №36 in Volzhskiy, Volgograd region, Volzhsky

English language teacher

Responsibilities: Leading English language lessons forboth elementary and senior school students. Leading additional one-on-one and

group English language lessons for both elementary and senior school students. Visiting

career enhancement training to teachers.

LLC Tamerlan, Volgograd

Company auditor

Responsibilities: Leading planned and unplanned audit of retail chainshops. Audit of cash on hand, proper staff working, existence and quality of

goods. Audit reporting.

All State Tree &Lawn Service, Inc. 4926 Fernlee Royal Oak, MI 48073, USA.

Arborist

Responsibilities:APlant Health Care evaluation and its treatment.

Resistance of damages from storms, insects, disease, drought and cold and helps

prevent dead or weakened branches from harming people or structures, especially

during early spring or winter storms

Recommendations :

Municipal budgetary general education institutionSecondary General School №36

Ivan Egorovich Gribtsov (Principal). +78443512653

LLC Tamerlan

Alexey Nickolaevich Orlov (Head of company inspection organization). +7 (937) 699-41-44