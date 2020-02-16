wescale

We are an IT startup that outsource free resources. We have great expertise in e-commerce, edtech, parsing data and marketing. We are ready to develop your project/idea.We creating a new level of service in e-commerce.  We have developed our own platform to manage multiple e-commerce stores with catalog up to 1mln products each.Key features:•  parsing competitors catalogs and price list•  parsing suppliers catalogs and price list•  personal recommendation engine•  education engine (course constructor)Tech stack:•  microservices with golang•  CQRS + event sourcing with kafka and grpc•  modern ui with React.js•  djangoOur core businesses:•  instafarm.ru - pharmaceutical supplier•  talkway.ru - online consultation with a psychologist (beta)

