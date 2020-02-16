We are an IT startup that outsource our free resources

We are an IT startup that outsource free resources. We have great expertise in e-commerce, edtech, parsing data and marketing. We are ready to develop your project/idea.We creating a new level of service in e-commerce. We have developed our own platform to manage multiple e-commerce stores with catalog up to 1mln products each.Key features:• parsing competitors catalogs and price list• parsing suppliers catalogs and price list• personal recommendation engine• education engine (course constructor)Tech stack:• microservices with golang• CQRS + event sourcing with kafka and grpc• modern ui with React.js• djangoOur core businesses:• instafarm.ru - pharmaceutical supplier• talkway.ru - online consultation with a psychologist (beta)