Personal Information

• Full name Bliznets Roman Valerievich

• Phone +7-911-141-97-14 (from Thailand +66)

• Email [email protected]

• Age 25

• Marital status single

Education and Training

• Period 2002-2006

• Name and type of educational institution St. Petersburg State Electrotechnical University

• Specialty Computer Science and Engineering

• Period 2006-2008

• Name and type of educational institution St. Petersburg State Electrotechnical University

• Specialty

• Qualification Computer Science and Engineering

Experience

• Period September 2007г - at the present

• Organization KorusConsulting

• Type of business Consulting

• Position Programmer, Senior Programmer, Lead developer, Head of Team for Flex / Java

• Responsibilities Responsible for developing system architecture, system-wide functional, creating the framework, writing visual components, led a team of 5-person communication with the customer

• Period February 2006 - August 2007

• Organization OAO «NIC ETU»

• Type of business Electronic declaration

• Position Programmer

• Responsibilities Responsible for developing systems architecture, implementation and support

• Period October 2004 - January 2006

• Organization I was worked in small company (Philips Laboratory at the University, informal)

• Type of business Software Development

• Position Programmer

• Responsibilities Implementation

Personal skills

• Home language Russian

Other languages

• Language English

Skills Programming Languages: J2SE, J2EE, C/C++, PHP, HTML, JavaScript, ActionScript, SQL, PLSQL, pgPLSQL.

Technology: Multi-threading, java.io, reflection, AWT/Swing, Hibernate, Toplink, JSP, JSF (IceFaces, ADF), JasperReports, Birt, WebServices, EJB, Ajax, GWT, Log4j, JUnit, Flex,

Build Tools: ant, maven

Version control: SVN, CVS, VSS.

Application Servers: JBoss, Tomcat, OAS, apache http,

OS: Windows, Linux

Database: Oracle, MySQL, postgresSQL

Database Design in ErWin and SysBase PowerDesigner

Projects

Big Visual Object Library (BVOL)

Object-Oriented C. The library of visual components for real-time operation system OS2000 based on unix; 4 person

Distributed data analysis with mobile agents system

Java, used to Xelopes library (data mining) и Jada(mobile agent system), 4 man

Management and Control (MaC)

Java, JBoss, Oracle, JMS, Swing. 3 person

minpromenergo

Java, JSF (ICEFaces), Hibernate.

EDEditor

GWT(ajax framework), EMF, Teneo, Hibernate, migrate from JSP to GWT, editing XML / XSD via intermediate storage in the database.

SpagoBI

development of open source solutions for CPM (responsible for developing and debugging)

ZimbraFunambolConnector

development of the module to synchronize mobile devices with Zimbra mail server via SyncML. 1 person

«The external portal of the applicant»

Using JSF Components Oracle (ADF), toplink, Oracle Database

«AIRS-2»

User interface is written in Flex. The EJB used as a layer to access the database. All the business logic in DB. When this project is started was a senior programmer. Made decisions about application architecture, visual components, etc. Later was appointed head of team for Flex/Java. The size of team in different time was about 5 person. Responsible for the organization of work, communication within the project team, communicating with the customer. In the course of the project was also implemented its own framework, he made public on BSD / MIT license.

«Central TV»

Small project on Flex, mapping used frequency bands and channels in conformance with the database, the map of Russia.

«DBFA»

Oracle APEX. A database of frequency assignments. Setting targets, the implementation of system-wide functionality. Expert evaluation.

«AIRS-3»

Continuation of the "AIRS-2"