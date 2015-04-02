Andrii Tynok
Male, 19th of October, 1992
Job Experience
October 2012 - Today
Moscow, www.mobiltelefon.ru — Mass Media, Marketing, Advertisement, PR
Journalist, translator, content manager
Since October 2012 I'm writing news and translating content from English to Russian
for a website Mobiltelefon.ru. I’m responsible for creating unique content on
the basis of available information. Usually I receive data from foreign
sources, so at the same time I develop my skills in journalism, translation
and creation of content. Also I moderate official community of Mobiltelefon.ru in social network VKontake. I make sure that users act according to the rules of community and communicate with them,
answer questions, share interesting information, etc.
May 2012 — August 2012
Qualex Ink.
www.silverdollarcity.com/ — Sales
Sales Associate
In 2012 I was participating in Work and Travel USA programme. I was working as a sales associate in the theme park Silver Dollar City, Branson, MO. I was responsible for selling media-content to the visitors of the park. I had to show them their photos and videos made during attending different roller
coasters and to persuade clients to buy these materials. Sometimes I also
made photos of visitors with a help of digital camera.
Education
2014
Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University
The College of Modern European Languages, The Department of Theory and Practice of Translation, Bachelor’s degree in English-Ukrainian translation
2012
Bukovina State Finance and Economics University
Accounting and Economics Department, Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Audit
2010
Storozhynets Forestry College
Accounting, associate specialist
Skills and knowledge
Languages
Ukrainian – native
English – fluent
Russian – native
French - intermediate
Skills
MS Excel, MS Power Point, MS Word, MS Outlook CAT (Computer-Aided Translation) tools: Trados Studio 2011, Accounting, Copywriting, Rewriting, Translation, Writing Translation, Interpreting, Consecutive translation, Simultaneous translation, High typing speed, Familiarity with social platforms (Google+, Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, VKontakte)
Additional Information
About myself
Hard-working, proactive, team player, smart, fast learning, good at remembering new
information, cheerful, sociable.
Hobbies: journalism, active sports, healthy lifestyle, electronics.