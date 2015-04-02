Качественный перевод, тематики: Hi-tech, экономика, художественная литература, кино, культура, музыка, технический перевод

Andrii Tynok

Male, 19th of October, 1992

[email protected]

Job Experience

October 2012 - Today

Mobiltelefon.ru

Moscow, www.mobiltelefon.ru — Mass Media, Marketing, Advertisement, PR

Journalist, translator, content manager

Since October 2012 I'm writing news and translating content from English to Russian

for a website Mobiltelefon.ru. I’m responsible for creating unique content on

the basis of available information. Usually I receive data from foreign

sources, so at the same time I develop my skills in journalism, translation

and creation of content. Also I moderate official community of Mobiltelefon.ru in social network VKontake. I make sure that users act according to the rules of community and communicate with them,

answer questions, share interesting information, etc.

May 2012 — August 2012

Qualex Ink.

www.silverdollarcity.com/ — Sales

Sales Associate

In 2012 I was participating in Work and Travel USA programme. I was working as a sales associate in the theme park Silver Dollar City, Branson, MO. I was responsible for selling media-content to the visitors of the park. I had to show them their photos and videos made during attending different roller

coasters and to persuade clients to buy these materials. Sometimes I also

made photos of visitors with a help of digital camera.

Education

2014

Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University

The College of Modern European Languages, The Department of Theory and Practice of Translation, Bachelor’s degree in English-Ukrainian translation

2012

Bukovina State Finance and Economics University

Accounting and Economics Department, Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Audit

2010

Storozhynets Forestry College

Accounting, associate specialist

Skills and knowledge

Languages

Ukrainian – native

English – fluent

Russian – native

French - intermediate

Skills

MS Excel, MS Power Point, MS Word, MS Outlook CAT (Computer-Aided Translation) tools: Trados Studio 2011, Accounting, Copywriting, Rewriting, Translation, Writing Translation, Interpreting, Consecutive translation, Simultaneous translation, High typing speed, Familiarity with social platforms (Google+, Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, VKontakte)

Additional Information

About myself

Hard-working, proactive, team player, smart, fast learning, good at remembering new

information, cheerful, sociable.

Hobbies: journalism, active sports, healthy lifestyle, electronics.