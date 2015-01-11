Senior Software Testing Engineer \ Тестировщик ПО

SoftwareQA/QC Engineer with over 3 years of intensive experience in Process

Improvement, Troubleshooting.Expertisein conducting a variety of tests such as: Functional, Integration, Sanity

(Smoke), System / End-To-End, Boundary, Regression, Environment/Compatibility

(Cross-Platform / Cross-Browser), Unit, using Black Box, Grey Box, and White

Box approaches.Expertisein all types of test documentation: Test Plans, Test Matrices, Test Scenarios,

and Test Cases (both manual and a bit automated).Strong problemsolving skills using a logical methodology. Self motivated, having strong

organization skills, reliable, single-minded, responsible, ableto learn new technical skills quickly. Able to work under tight deadlines and

rapidly changing priorities. Detail and result oriented and able to multitask.

Works well with others as well as independently. Ready to sacrifice personal

life to deliver a high quality product in time.

ProfessionalExperience:

2010, February – 2012, July -«ОТР» - Software testing engineer

2011, November – 2012, march - LCC Bekitzur- QA/QC Engineer

2012,March – 2013, august - «Softwarium»- QA/QC Engineer. BAInsight project. «LongitudeConnectors» http://www.bainsight.com

2013, August – «Svitla Systems» - Senior QA/QC Engineer

Education:Sevastopol National Universityof Nuclear Energy and Industry, Chair of Information technologies, specialty - «Restricted access information protection management » (master degree). Honors diploma.

Foreignlanguages:

English– upper intermediate level(Technical Translator Diploma, being student on exchange);

Spanish – pre-intermediatelevel;

Russian, Ukrainian – free (beingmotherlanguages).

Additionalskills (certificates)

IOS, Windows, MS Office, SharePoint,SVN SQL, PHP, HTML, Pearl basicsDelphi and C, Java basicsSelenium, SoapUI, Sikuli, CodedUI basicsTFS, JIRA,REDMINE etc. bug tracking systems

Took a course «Software Testing – Basics», getting a SoftServeIT Academy certificate.