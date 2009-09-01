EDUCATION

10/2019 – currently University of Regensburg

MA, British Studies

09/2013 – 06/2014 Lesia Ukrainka Eastern European National University

MA, English Language and Literature

09/2009 – 06/2013 Lesia Ukrainka Eastern European National University

BA, English Language and Literature

WORK EXPERIENCE

03/2020 – currently FEURO 2022, OTH Regensburg (Germany)

Student Assistant

· Translate OTH’s homepage from German into English.

· Responsible for English introduction of various departments of OTH.

· Create an introduction flyer of OTH in cooperation with other colleagues.

· Search for information and work with various data bases.

09/2016 – 07/2019 ZheJiang HaiDa Ltd, Shenzhen (China)

English teacher

· Taught 14+ classes per week to over 700 students throughout Grade 6 and Grade 7.

· Analyzed testing data to make adjustments in lesson plan development that increased students’ English assessment score by 25% compared to previous term.

· Established an extracurricular English creative writing club.

· Created a practical guidance book for English learning together with other colleagues.

09/2014 – 08/2016 SeaDragon Int. Education, Shenzhen (China)

English teacher

· Tailor English teaching methods according to the needs of students.

· Arranged extracurricular activities (Drama Club, Culture Club).

· Honoured Teacher’s Recognition Award (2016).

PERSONAL SKILLS

Languages English (C2.2), German (C1.1), Chinese (B2)