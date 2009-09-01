EDUCATION
10/2019 – currently University of Regensburg
MA, British Studies
09/2013 – 06/2014 Lesia Ukrainka Eastern European National University
MA, English Language and Literature
09/2009 – 06/2013 Lesia Ukrainka Eastern European National University
BA, English Language and Literature
WORK EXPERIENCE
03/2020 – currently FEURO 2022, OTH Regensburg (Germany)
Student Assistant
· Translate OTH’s homepage from German into English.
· Responsible for English introduction of various departments of OTH.
· Create an introduction flyer of OTH in cooperation with other colleagues.
· Search for information and work with various data bases.
09/2016 – 07/2019 ZheJiang HaiDa Ltd, Shenzhen (China)
English teacher
· Taught 14+ classes per week to over 700 students throughout Grade 6 and Grade 7.
· Analyzed testing data to make adjustments in lesson plan development that increased students’ English assessment score by 25% compared to previous term.
· Established an extracurricular English creative writing club.
· Created a practical guidance book for English learning together with other colleagues.
09/2014 – 08/2016 SeaDragon Int. Education, Shenzhen (China)
English teacher
· Tailor English teaching methods according to the needs of students.
· Arranged extracurricular activities (Drama Club, Culture Club).
· Honoured Teacher’s Recognition Award (2016).
PERSONAL SKILLS
Languages English (C2.2), German (C1.1), Chinese (B2)