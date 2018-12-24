yana1-kuznetsova

Yana Kuznetsova
15 microrayon 9-11Lipetsk
398058 Russia
+ 79191694250
Date of birth: 29/06/1994
EDUCATION
2018: Russian State Diploma in Teaching French and English (Bachelor’s Degree), Lipetsk State Pedagogical University, Lipetsk, Russia
2018: Russian State Diploma in Translating and Interpreting (Bachelor’s Degree), Lipetsk State Pedagogical University, Lipetsk, Russia
DEVELOPMENT
2018, 12.04-15.04: International student seminar “Press freedom”, Hamburg, Germany
2017, 17.11-22.11: Youth exchange “Discrimination Zero” (second part), Dresden, Germany
2017, 2.10-7.10: Youth exchange “Discrimination Zero” (first part), Lviv, Ukraine
2017, 06.07-09.07: International student seminar, Riga, Latvia
2017, 14.05-22.05: Erasmus+ youth exchange “Social media against violence”, Karabuk, Turkey
2016, 26.10-30.10: Economic course, Hamburg, Germany
2016, 22.09-26.09: Student congress “Woanders neu anfangen”, Lauenburg and Luneburg, Germany
2015, 22.06-29.06: Erasmus + international youth exchange “Exploring our History - Shaping our Future”, Berlin, Germany (second part)
2015, 17.03-31.03: Erasmus + international youth exchange “Exploring our History - Shaping our Future”, Berlin, Germany (first part)
2015, 28.01-08.02: Linguistic internship, University of GrenobleStendhal 3, Grenoble, France
2013, 26.01-14.02: Linguistic internship, University Grenoble Stendhal 3, Grenoble, France
2010, 08.11-15.11: Exchange program at Bernhard-von-Cotta-Gymnasium, Dresden, Germany
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
2018, 10.10- present: translator/interpreter NLMK group, Lipetsk, Russia
2018, 03.05-07.10t: Personal assistant-interpreter, Otrada Group, Lipetsk, Russia
2017, 17.04-29.04: Interpreter (practice), SUCDEN Group, Penza, Russia
2015-2016: Au-pair, Munich, Germany
2012-2013: Educator, All Russian-Children camp “Orlyonok” (summer time), Tuapse, Russia
COMMUNITY SERVICE
2017- present: Interpreter in the emergency call centre 112, Lipetsk, Russia
2014: Volunteer (event service), Olympic Winter Games, Sochi, Russia
2014: Volunteer (interpreter in the accreditation media center for international media), Formula One Russian Grand-prix, Sochi, Russia
2011-2014: Volunteer (work with disabled children), Tuapse, Lipetsk, Russia
SCIENTIFIC WORK
2016: The article “Relevance and challenges of introduction of lessons of Orthodoxy in the modern school”
2014: The article “Methods of increasing the efficiency of lesson”
2013: The article “History of Evdokievsky cemetery in Lipetsk”
SKILLS
Languages: Fluent French, Upper-intermediate English, German,Russian (native), basic Italian
IT: Secretarial and typing skills, Office 2000 and Windows, Internet, Powerpoint
Additional: Driving license (B category)
Managing and planning skills