yana1-kuznetsova

Yana Kuznetsova

15 microrayon 9-11Lipetsk

398058 Russia

+ 79191694250

[email protected]

Date of birth: 29/06/1994

EDUCATION

2018: Russian State Diploma in Teaching French and English (Bachelor’s Degree), Lipetsk State Pedagogical University, Lipetsk, Russia

2018: Russian State Diploma in Translating and Interpreting (Bachelor’s Degree), Lipetsk State Pedagogical University, Lipetsk, Russia

DEVELOPMENT

2018, 12.04-15.04: International student seminar “Press freedom”, Hamburg, Germany

2017, 17.11-22.11: Youth exchange “Discrimination Zero” (second part), Dresden, Germany

2017, 2.10-7.10: Youth exchange “Discrimination Zero” (first part), Lviv, Ukraine

2017, 06.07-09.07: International student seminar, Riga, Latvia

2017, 14.05-22.05: Erasmus+ youth exchange “Social media against violence”, Karabuk, Turkey

2016, 26.10-30.10: Economic course, Hamburg, Germany

2016, 22.09-26.09: Student congress “Woanders neu anfangen”, Lauenburg and Luneburg, Germany

2015, 22.06-29.06: Erasmus + international youth exchange “Exploring our History - Shaping our Future”, Berlin, Germany (second part)

2015, 17.03-31.03: Erasmus + international youth exchange “Exploring our History - Shaping our Future”, Berlin, Germany (first part)

2015, 28.01-08.02: Linguistic internship, University of GrenobleStendhal 3, Grenoble, France

2013, 26.01-14.02: Linguistic internship, University Grenoble Stendhal 3, Grenoble, France

2010, 08.11-15.11: Exchange program at Bernhard-von-Cotta-Gymnasium, Dresden, Germany

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2018, 10.10- present: translator/interpreter NLMK group, Lipetsk, Russia

2018, 03.05-07.10t: Personal assistant-interpreter, Otrada Group, Lipetsk, Russia

2017, 17.04-29.04: Interpreter (practice), SUCDEN Group, Penza, Russia

2015-2016: Au-pair, Munich, Germany

2012-2013: Educator, All Russian-Children camp “Orlyonok” (summer time), Tuapse, Russia

COMMUNITY SERVICE

2017- present: Interpreter in the emergency call centre 112, Lipetsk, Russia

2014: Volunteer (event service), Olympic Winter Games, Sochi, Russia

2014: Volunteer (interpreter in the accreditation media center for international media), Formula One Russian Grand-prix, Sochi, Russia

2011-2014: Volunteer (work with disabled children), Tuapse, Lipetsk, Russia

SCIENTIFIC WORK

2016: The article “Relevance and challenges of introduction of lessons of Orthodoxy in the modern school”

2014: The article “Methods of increasing the efficiency of lesson”

2013: The article “History of Evdokievsky cemetery in Lipetsk”

SKILLS

Languages: Fluent French, Upper-intermediate English, German,Russian (native), basic Italian

IT: Secretarial and typing skills, Office 2000 and Windows, Internet, Powerpoint

Additional: Driving license (B category)

Managing and planning skills