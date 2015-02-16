E-mail: [email protected]
Summary
·Education achieving: I study in NTUU "KPI" (fourth year).
·HTML/CSS (average),JavaScript(basic) PHP(basic), MySQL(basic).
·I know OOP principles.
·Personal qualities:purposefulness , responsibility, ability to self-development, ability to work
in team, learning capability.
Skill list
Programming languages - PHP5, HTML/CSS, JavaScript/DOM, MySQL
Operating System - Windows 7, Windows XP, Ubuntu 14.04
Development Tools - CodeLobster, Sublime Text
Professional experience
Site: www.rk-p.com.ua
Education
Time period - 2011 – up to present
Institution - National Technical University of Ukraine “Kyiv Polytechnic Institute”
Faculty - Faculty of Applied Mathematics
Department - Specialized Computer Systems Department
Degree - Going to achieve bachelor degree of Computer Engineering
Language
English - Pre-intermediate
Ukrainian - Native
Russian - Native
Hobbies
Music, guitar practice, travelling, sport(badminton).