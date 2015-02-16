Web - программист

E-mail: [email protected]

Summary

·Education achieving: I study in NTUU "KPI" (fourth year).

·HTML/CSS (average),JavaScript(basic) PHP(basic), MySQL(basic).

·I know OOP principles.

·Personal qualities:purposefulness , responsibility, ability to self-development, ability to work

in team, learning capability.

Skill list

Programming languages - PHP5, HTML/CSS, JavaScript/DOM, MySQL

Operating System - Windows 7, Windows XP, Ubuntu 14.04

Development Tools - CodeLobster, Sublime Text

Professional experience

Site: www.rk-p.com.ua

Education

Time period - 2011 – up to present

Institution - National Technical University of Ukraine “Kyiv Polytechnic Institute”

Faculty - Faculty of Applied Mathematics

Department - Specialized Computer Systems Department

Degree - Going to achieve bachelor degree of Computer Engineering

Language

English - Pre-intermediate

Ukrainian - Native

Russian - Native

Hobbies

Music, guitar practice, travelling, sport(badminton).