Все виды работ по Oracle Database, по обработке данных и web-сайты на APEX

MS SQL Server: BI Stack: SSRS, SSIS

T-SQL, Stored Procedures and Functions

High Availability (Log Shipping, AlwaysOn). Performance tuning.

Oracle Database:

Options: Advanced Compression, OLAP, Advanced Analytics, Partitioning, Spatial, Active Data Guard

Database architect. Fine tuning DB objects. Deep database normalization. Locking. Transactions.

Simultaneously access. Complex SQL–queries. Parallelism. Analytical

functions. Advanced queuing. Loading scheduling and balancing. Ensuring data

logical integrity. Stored procedures. Pipelined functions. Database and

Table–level triggers.

RMAN, DB backup and restore (resolving complex problems). DB growth control, effective

disk space usage. Data Guard.

Deciding and implementing backups, restore and recovery strategies, recovery includes

appropriate Flashback techniques.

Strengthening Business Continuity Capability by an internal disaster recovery test and

periodically validating restore, recovery

Performing proactive maintenance for database storage and tablespaces, etc.

Installations, administration, cloning, patching, managing Oracle servers

MatLab, MathCad, DataMining