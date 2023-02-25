yarya696

junior QA engineer

I am (32) years old, junior QA engineer.

I am:

- Goal-oriented person

- Attentive to details

- Quickly adaptive to a new environment

- Punctual, flexible, reliable

- Have good communication skills

- Well organized

LANGUAGE

Ukraine (C1)

Russia (C1)

England (B1)

HOBBIES

I like table tennis, football, volleyball and online games.

Hard Skills

MySQL (select, where, left join, right join)

JIRA

POSTMAN(GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE)

Selenium IDE

API

AGILE(Scrum, Kanban)

Manual Testing(Test cases, Checklists, Bug reports, Test

execution)

Usability Testing

Functional Testing

Bug life cycle( SDTLC, STLC.)

TestRail

HTML

CSS

Chrome DevTools