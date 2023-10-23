Front-End Developer
Experienced Frontend Developer with 4 years of hands-on experience in React, TypeScript, Redux, JavaScript, and Node.js. Adept at optimizing code for performance, ensuring shareable code, and enhancing user experiences. Proficient in writing unit tests, developing proprietary libraries, and delivering multilingual websites. Skilled in collaborative work with multinational teams and mentored emerging talents.
