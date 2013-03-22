Technical Skills:
Programming Languages:
Objective-C: Objective-C v.2.0 features, ARC/MRC, Foundation Kit, Core Foundation, Concurrency, Multitasking, Cocoa Design Patterns.
C++: C++03, Standard C++ Library, STL, C++Templates, Boost (experience with Asio, Array, Bind, Functional, Lambda, Regex, Smart Ptr, Test, Thread libraries), OOP, OOD, Design Patterns.
Symbian C++: Core Symbian C++, AO, Client-Server Architecture, ECom, Data Streams, Persistent Storages, Sockets, Window Server.
C: Standard C Library.
Assembler IA x86: Real mode, Protected mode, Unreal mode.
PHP: Basic language knowledge, REST/SOAP Services, no experience in commercial projects.
Java: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.
C#: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.
Perl: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.
bash: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.
Development Platforms:
iOS: Cocoa Touch (Foundation Kit, UIKit, Concurrency , Multitasking, Networking , Core Data, Quartz 2D , Core Graphics, Core Animation, AVFoundation , AddressBook, Map Kit, Core Motion etc.), Cocos2D, Box2D, openGL ES.
Symbian OS: S60 (S60 3rd Ed, FP2, S60 5th Ed, Avkon).
Windows: Win32, Windows Native API.
Hardware: USB, Smart Card Reader, Keyboard, Video Card.
Qt: Basic platform knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.
Addition:
XML, JSON, Redmine, Hudson CI, DoxyGen, SVN, FreeBSD Server Setup (Apache HTTP Server/PHP/Redmine/SVN).
Professional Experience:
Programmer
Freelance
Dec 2012 – Jan 2013
Ukraine
iOS RSS aggregator (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, XML).
Team: 3.
Programmer
Freelance
Oct 2012 – Dec 2012
Ukraine
Windows Keylogger (C++, STL, Boost, Win32 API).
Team: 1.
Programmer
IT Company
Oct 2011 – May’2012
Kharkiv, Ukraine
iOS financial products management client application (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, AddressBook, JSON).
Team: 3.
Programmer
IT Company
Jul 2011 – Oct 2011
Kharkiv, Ukraine
iOS coupons management client application (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, AddressBook, JSON).
Team: 3.
Programmer
IT Company
May 2011 - Jul 2011
Kharkiv, Ukraine
iOS game application demo (Objective-C/Objective- C++, Cocos2D, Box2D).
Team: 3.
Programmer
IT Company
Jan 2011 - Apr 2011
Kharkiv, Ukraine
iOS Actualize tech support of remote smartphones client application (Objective C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, GUI, AddressBook, Messaging, JSON/Symbian C++, Networking, Messaging, Sockets, Avkon, GUI, JSON).
Team: 8.
Programmer
IT Company
Nov 2010 - Dec 2010
Kharkiv, Ukraine
iOS bulletin board client application (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, GUI, JSON).
Team: 6.
Programmer
IT Company
Jun 2010 - Nov 2010
Kharkiv, Ukraine
Symbian OS Bluetooth instant messaging application (Symbian C++, Bluetooth, Sockets, Avkon, GUI).
Team: 4.
Programmer
IT Company
Apr 2010 - Jun 2010
Kharkiv, Ukraine
Porting of encrypting file system driver from WDM to WDF driver model (C, Windows Native API, WDM, WDF).
Team: 1.
Programmer
IT Company
Mar 2010 - Mar 2010
Kharkiv, Ukraine
Windows Installer for an OS boot loader (C, Win32 API).
Team: 1.
Programmer
IT Company
Aug 2008 - Jun 2009
Kharkiv, Ukraine
OS boot loader with USB and Smart Card Reader support (Assembler IA x86, Real mode, Protected mode and Unreal mode).
Team: 1.
Education:
Higher Dnepropetrovsk Economics And Law University, Economic Cybernetics department, graduate (2001-2006).