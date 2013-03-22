Technical Skills:

Programming Languages:

Objective-C: Objective-C v.2.0 features, ARC/MRC, Foundation Kit, Core Foundation, Concurrency, Multitasking, Cocoa Design Patterns.

C++: C++03, Standard C++ Library, STL, C++Templates, Boost (experience with Asio, Array, Bind, Functional, Lambda, Regex, Smart Ptr, Test, Thread libraries), OOP, OOD, Design Patterns.

Symbian C++: Core Symbian C++, AO, Client-Server Architecture, ECom, Data Streams, Persistent Storages, Sockets, Window Server.

C: Standard C Library.

Assembler IA x86: Real mode, Protected mode, Unreal mode.

PHP: Basic language knowledge, REST/SOAP Services, no experience in commercial projects.

Java: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.

C#: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.

Perl: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.

bash: Basic language knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.

Development Platforms:

iOS: Cocoa Touch (Foundation Kit, UIKit, Concurrency , Multitasking, Networking , Core Data, Quartz 2D , Core Graphics, Core Animation, AVFoundation , AddressBook, Map Kit, Core Motion etc.), Cocos2D, Box2D, openGL ES.

Symbian OS: S60 (S60 3rd Ed, FP2, S60 5th Ed, Avkon).

Windows: Win32, Windows Native API.

Hardware: USB, Smart Card Reader, Keyboard, Video Card.

Qt: Basic platform knowledge, no experience in commercial projects.

Addition:

XML, JSON, Redmine, Hudson CI, DoxyGen, SVN, FreeBSD Server Setup (Apache HTTP Server/PHP/Redmine/SVN).

Professional Experience:

Programmer

Freelance

Dec 2012 – Jan 2013

Ukraine

iOS RSS aggregator (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, XML).

Team: 3.

Programmer

Freelance

Oct 2012 – Dec 2012

Ukraine

Windows Keylogger (C++, STL, Boost, Win32 API).

Team: 1.

Programmer

IT Company

Oct 2011 – May’2012

Kharkiv, Ukraine

iOS financial products management client application (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, AddressBook, JSON).

Team: 3.

Programmer

IT Company

Jul 2011 – Oct 2011

Kharkiv, Ukraine

iOS coupons management client application (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, AddressBook, JSON).

Team: 3.

Programmer

IT Company

May 2011 - Jul 2011

Kharkiv, Ukraine

iOS game application demo (Objective-C/Objective- C++, Cocos2D, Box2D).

Team: 3.

Programmer

IT Company

Jan 2011 - Apr 2011

Kharkiv, Ukraine

iOS Actualize tech support of remote smartphones client application (Objective C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, GUI, AddressBook, Messaging, JSON/Symbian C++, Networking, Messaging, Sockets, Avkon, GUI, JSON).

Team: 8.

Programmer

IT Company

Nov 2010 - Dec 2010

Kharkiv, Ukraine

iOS bulletin board client application (Objective-C, UIKit, Networking, Core Data, GUI, JSON).

Team: 6.

Programmer

IT Company

Jun 2010 - Nov 2010

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Symbian OS Bluetooth instant messaging application (Symbian C++, Bluetooth, Sockets, Avkon, GUI).

Team: 4.

Programmer

IT Company

Apr 2010 - Jun 2010

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Porting of encrypting file system driver from WDM to WDF driver model (C, Windows Native API, WDM, WDF).

Team: 1.

Programmer

IT Company

Mar 2010 - Mar 2010

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Windows Installer for an OS boot loader (C, Win32 API).

Team: 1.

Programmer

IT Company

Aug 2008 - Jun 2009

Kharkiv, Ukraine

OS boot loader with USB and Smart Card Reader support (Assembler IA x86, Real mode, Protected mode and Unreal mode).

Team: 1.

Education:

Higher Dnepropetrovsk Economics And Law University, Economic Cybernetics department, graduate (2001-2006).