Lotus Domino/Notes Administrator/Developer

Yuriy A Pastovenskyy

[Personal data]

Birth date: Jule 29, 1980

Status: Married

Address: Kiev, Ukraine

E-mail: [email protected]

Mob: +380 (67) 932-5054

Skype: ypastov

[Base Education]

1997 - 2003 National Aviation University

Faculty: informatics.

Specialization: systems of management and automation.

Qualification: science worker, tutor.

Diploma: the master of computer sciences.

[Additional education]

2008, IBM "Introduction to Lotus Quickr v.8.1" training, IBM Ukraine

2008, IBM "Introduction to Lotus Foundation Start" training, IBM Ukraine

2008, IBM "Websphere Portal 6.0" course, IBM Ukraine

2007, "Manager professional" course, International Institute of Management LINK

2004, IBM DB2 "Introduction to DB2 v.8.2 and Administration" training, InCom company

[Certifications]

2006, IBM Certified Advanced Application Administrator Lotus Notes and Domino 7

2006, IBM Certified Advanced Application Developer Lotus Notes and Domino 7

2005, IBM Certified Advanced Application Developer Lotus Notes and Domino 6/6.5

2005, Principal CLP Domino R5 Application Developer

2005, BrainBench Lotus Domino R5 Programming

2005, BrainBench Lotus Script R5 Programming

2005, BrainBench Lotus Notes 4.0 Programming

2005, BrainBench Lotus Notes 4.0 Administration

2005, BrainBench HTML 4.0

2005, BrainBench HTML 3.2

2004, CLP Domino R5 Application Developer

[Public appearances]

2009, Released Skytus product and founded Collaburum company.

2007, Article "Recommendations for developing Web-applications on the Lotus Domino/Notes platform" located at: http://www.ibm.com/developerworks/ru/edu/dw-lotwebapp.html

2007, Lotusphere 2007 exhibitor from Aplana company: strategy, message, negotiations

[Work experience]

InvisibleCRM . Technology provider for CRM and ERP systems. Kiev, Ukraine

Job title: System architect (1th July, 2008 - till now)

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R6x/R7x/R8x, C/C++ Notes Api toolkits, DXL, OLE/ActiveX, Windows API

Responsibility:

• Deep investigations of Lotus Notes capabilities for integration with various CRM/ERP/DM systems.

• Preparing of software specification requirements regarding integration with Lotus Notes

• Implementation of initial C++ prototypes with integrations approaches for C++ team

• Supporting of full Lotus Notes expertise at all levels including low-level coding.

Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Main branch of Bank. Kiev. Ukraine

Job title: Lotus Domino Developer

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R8x,

Responsibility:

• Development and support of Company's CMS for booking and planning resources

Manuli Ukraine Ltd from Manuli Stretch Group, Stretch Film Manufacturer. Kiev. Ukraine

Job title: Lotus Domino Developer and Administrator

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R7x/R8x,

Responsibility:

• Administration and support of Lotus Domino 7x

• Development and support of Company's CRM

Vneshposiltorg. Store chain. Kiev. Ukraine

Job title: Lotus Domino Administrator (support)

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R6x/R7x/R8x,

Responsibility:

• Administration and support of Domain with two Lotus Domino 8x

• Deployment and administration of Lotus Sametime 8x, Lotus Quickr 8x, Lotus Connections 2.5, Lotus Traveler 8x

Aplana Software, System Integrator and Software development, Moscow, Russia

Job title:

• System architect (1th May, 2006 – 15th June, 2008)

• Team leader (1th March, 2005)

• Senior developer (10th September, 2004)

Used technologies: Everything related to Lotus Domino/Notes R5x/R6x/R7x/R8x

Responsibility:

• Investigation and analysis of possible ways of application implementation. Designing and describing of application architecture.

• Constructing, development and deployment of workflow corporate systems on Lotus Domino/Notes platform in distributed environment either for Lotus Notes rich client or for Web browsers using leading technologies, such as CORBA, Ajax etc;

• Lotus Notes implementations for integrations with any applications using OLE, ODBC/JDBC, XML, Notes API, LS2J, Java, CORBA (basically for Windows platform)

• Help customers in understanding of application requirements, estimation of requirements implementation in may-days;

• Application re-engineering;

• Installation and configuration Lotus Domino 5x/6x/7x/8x servers, Lotus Notes 5x/6x/7x/8x rich clients, Lotus SameTime-server 3x/6x. Administration of Lotus Domino servers in distributed environment, maintain Domino clusters.

• Managing and supporting of development teams. Tutorship, team leading.

• Training personnel to work with Lotus Notes, leading courses for Lotus Notes programmers and administrators;

• Upgrade/downgrade of Lotus Notes environments. Analysis of an existing client Lotus environment at the place and generation of recommendations for troubleshooting, optimization and improvement.

• Supporting feedback for clients;

• Hiring new developers, interviewing

Miriax Centers Ltd. Lotus Notes Enterprise Integration. London, UK

Job title: Remote developer (half of year in 2005)

Used technologies: Lotus Domino Notes R6.5, HTML, JavaScript, Macromedia Flash integration, NotesSQL

Responsibility: Remote development of web-portal http://www.allianz.com based on Lotus Domino. Unfortunately, link to portal is not working right now.

Servus Systems Integration Ltd. Bank technologies solutions. Kiev, Ukraine

Job title: Senior developer (August 2003 – September 2004)

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R5/R6.52, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, MS VB

Responsibility:

• Construction and deployment of workflow corporate system for processing of electronic application forms with service requests from clients and employees. This system covers full life-cycle of sales, guarantee support and maintain such devices like ATM, POS-terminals, Information kiosks etc. System has two interfaces: either for Lotus Notes rich client or for web-browsers.

• Development of different connectors between clients service systems and corporate system mentioned above. This helped to get additional clients for company because lots of clients were happy to get ability to use their own automated system to work with ours.

• Automation of business activities of Service systems department and partial automation of other company's departments and subdivisions.

• Company web-site development and support.

• Enhancement of the standard functionality of the Lotus Notes databases. For instance, enhancement of the end users mail databases for automatic forwarding incoming emails to the employees cell phones by means of SMS; development of custom reports in MS Excel and MS Access using Lotus Notes data; integration Lotus Notes databases with SQL, development of Web-part for existing databases etc.

• Administration of Lotus Notes domain with two Domino R6/R7/R8 servers and one Same Time R7.51 server.

Bosch Rexroth, Ukrainian division. Industrial technology group. Kiev, Ukraine

Job title: Developer for one particular task (April 2003 – June 2003)

Used technologies: Domino/Notes R5, MS VB

Responsibility (it was one time job by contract):

• Development of Lotus Notes application for enhanced emails processing with MS Office (Word, Excel) integration.

• Installation and configuration of Lotus SameTime server R3x.

Business-Contact. Information services and orders processing for mobile clients. Kiev, Ukraine

Job title: Senior Developer (March 2003 –July 2003)

Used technologies: Domino/Notes R6, Java, HTML, CSS, XML, WML, JavaScript

Responsibility:

• Construction and deployment of mobile “Information system Kyivstar «609»”. This system comprises the fast search, conducting and data analysis, goods and services orders processing, SMS notifications, custom reports and other mechanisms.

• Construction and deployment system for reception, storing, auditing and processing phone calls for several external insurance companies (resources outsourcing).

• Development of orders reception system for placing free announcements into newspapers, using mobile. *Everything mentioned above was integrated with Alcatel Call Center via its own VB-like language

• Development and support of company web-site http://www.bizcont.com.ua.

• Development and support of company wap-site http://wap.bizcont.com.ua.

• Administration of domain of three Lotus Domino R6 servers.

Institute of oil transporting. Pipeline design for oil transporting. Kiev, Ukraine

Job title: Developer (June 2002 – January 2005)

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R5, MS Office VB, C API, SQL, HTML, JavaScript

Responsibility:

• Development and deployment of shared for all company «Automated information system», based on Lotus Domino/Notes R5.

• Automation of working processes of seven company departments.

• Partial automation of other company subdivisions. For instance, Lotus Notes application for mass presentations review; application for centralized management of company MS Word templates; application for Help Desk subdivision; migration of company HR software from dBase to Lotus Notes; development of custom application for supporting notifications about employees and clients birthdays; mechanism of supervising of printing on valuable devices, like A0 color plotter etc; development of custom reports in MS Word and MS Excel based on Lotus Notes data; etc.

• Installation and administration of Lotus Domino R5 server (400 users).

• Teaching of company personnel to work with Lotus Notes R5, training of company programmers and administrators.

Pool Ltd. Software development. Kiev, Ukraine

Job title: Developer (December 2000 – March 2002)

Used technologies: Lotus Domino/Notes R5

Responsibility:

• Taking a part in "Automated corporation management system" development.

• Taking a part in development of enhancements for the basic Lotus Notes databases, for instance, server mail database, local ‘Personal address book’ etc.

[Skills]

IBM Lotus Notes development tools:

• Domino Designer 5x/6x/7x/8x

• Lotus Workflow Architect 3x/6.5

• Rational Application Developer 7.0, Eclipse SDK 3.2

• Domino Global Workbench 8x

• Lotus Forms

• LEI/DECS, Lotus TeamStudio, Ytria tools, Caliton tools

Programming languages, toolkits, libs:

• Lotus Script, Lotus Formulas, XPages

• Java for Lotus Notes

• C/C++ with Notes Api toolkit, Adobe Acrobat XFDF/FDF

Toolkit for Windows

• HTML, JS, CSS, XML, XSL, JQuery, JSON

• Any VB-like languages

Information systems: Boss-Referent, Domino.Doc, ESCADO, Relavis CRM

Technologies, methodologies: OLE, Win API, ODBC/JDBC, Java Servlets, Java Applets + CORBA, Domino Server Add-ins, LN Extension managers, AJAX, Web-services, Development of uni-tests for Lotus Script libraries

Environments: MS Visual Studio, MS Visual Source Safe, Tortoise SVN; Rational Rose, Rational Requisite Pro, Rational SODA, Rational Clear Quest; VersionOne, Jira

Application servers (deployment, administration): Lotus Domino R5/R6/R7/R8, Lotus SameTime R3x/R7x/R8x, Lotus Quickr 8x, Lotus Traveler 8x, Lotus Connections 2.5 (Pilot), Lotus IBM Websphere portal

[Additional info]

Languages:

• Ukrainian - mother tongue

• Russian - fluent at the advanced level

• English – fluent

Foreign passport: Yes (with opened visas to UK & USA in past)