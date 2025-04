yulian_kaplyuk

English copywriting

EXPERIENCE:

Junior Air Claim Specialist, AirHelp, Gdansk, Poland - November 2016 - April 2017

Handling claims for compensation (Zendesk), customer and airline support (email, phone)

Sales manager, Blackmount LLC, Kyiv, Ukraine - April 2018

Financial industry, sales (Forex)

Retention manager, Radugar, Kyiv, Ukraine - May - June 2018

Up-sales in financial industry (Forex)

Sales manager, Local Media World, Kyiv, Ukraine - September 2018

Financial industry, sales (Forex)

Sales manager, Conexwest, Kyiv, Ukraine - March - April 2019 (Conexwest.com)

Selling shipping and storage containers in the USA, customer support (email, phone)

Tourism manager, Tur Service, Kyiv, Ukraine - June 2019

Tourism operator, excursion department (Russian/English speaking clients in Israel)

Sales manager, A1, Kyiv, Ukraine - August 2019 (MoveWheels.com)

Vehicles transportation across the USA, customer support (email, phone)

AirSalary self-project (AirSalary.wordpress.com) Present

Bringing clients for flights compensation company (www.AirHelp.com)Technical support,

Maxi Marketing, Kyiv, Ukraine - October 2018 - present

Solving any problems for customers in financial industry (Polish language)

EDUCATION:

Ukrainian college #272 (specialisation - PC informatics) Kyiv, Ukraine 2003 - 2014

Hogskolen i Hedmark, Nordic Outdoor Program, Norway - January 2016 - June 2016

WSB Gdansk, International tourism, bachelor degree, Poland, Gdansk 2014 - 2018

LANGUAGES:

English - advanced (working experience)

Polish - advanced (university education + working experience)

Ukrainian - native speaker

Russian - native speaker