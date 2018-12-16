yulianka991

I’m proficient in Technical, Medical, IT, Business, Website content and Advertising translation in 3 languages: Russian/Ukrainian-English

Hello, Dear All,

Letme represent myself, Yuliana Haraschuk, 27 years old, living in Kiev. In

January 2014 graduated from the University of Humanities with a Master's degree

in International Relations and Translation.

Ihave spent the last 6 years developing my professional skills and held

positions of English Translator, Office-manager and Project manager for private

companies and as a freelancer.

I’mproficient in Technical, Medical, IT, Business, Website content and Advertising

translation in 3 languages: Russian/Ukrainian-English.

Excellentwritten and verbal communication skills. Ability to talk and conduct business

in 3 languages: Russian/Ukrainian-English.

Pleasedo not hesitate to contact me if you need any further translator services.

Respectfully,

Yuliana