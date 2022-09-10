yuri_gromyka

Юрий Громыко yuri_gromyka

 
36 лет
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
3 года назад
QA

Gromyko Yury Vladimirovich   Contacts: Mobile +375 (29) 342-30-38 (Viber, Instagram, Telegram) Skype - yuri_neo1 e-mail - [email protected] LINKEDIN - linkedin.com/in/yuri-gromyka-3235191b3   Objective: Start a worthy junior QA Engineer in a company and grow to a team leader   SKILLS: software testing; writing bug reports, compiling checklists, developing tests, testing

applications, software development methodologies, working in bug tracking

tests. There are basic concepts in HTML, SQL, javascript, python (studied on my own)   EXPERIENCE: SMARTSUB - junior QA   EDUCATION: Educational institution Belarusian State Agricultural Academy, Faculty of Land Reclamation and Construction, Hydraulic engineer   Additional education: IT school Melarossa – software testing; HTML, SQL, javascript, python (studied on my own)   ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: English - A2 (Elementary) Russian language - native