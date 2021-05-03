yuri_prykmeta

CG ARTIST

Prykmeta Yuriy Pavlovych

E-mail: [email protected]

Education:

2012- 2016 – Bachelor's degree, interior designer at National Academy of Management of Culture and Arts, Institute of Design and Advertising.

Other courses:

2020 - ArtCraft – 3d basic, design, gamedev, VFX;

2020 – VideoSmile – motion design, Cinema 4d, After Effects;

2020-2021 – SkillBox – motion design, interior design.

Skills:

- Confident user of PC and office equipment;

- Skills in mastering design and other programs:

ArchiCAD 24, Cinema 4D R19 – S24, 3Ds Max 2021, V-Ray Next, Corona, Octane Render, Redshift, Photoshop CC, Crazy Bump, Materialize, Google Sketch Up 8 Pro, Sweet Home, Adobe Media Encoder, After Effect CC, Adobe Premier Pro CC, Substance Painter, Blender 2.9, 1C, CRM, Word, Excel, Power Point.

- Literacy of writing and presentation of things; (Sometimes can make some mistakes in English)

- Creative approach to the task;

Have some experience:

Can make: posters, leaflets, business cards, advertising banners, sketching /drawings, animation, VFX, 3d visualizations (interior, exterior, object visualization, art). There is little experience in various theatrical productions and participation in mass stages.

2013 - security guard at Safari Arms Ukraine, Cosmo chain of stores, voluntary release.

2014 - 2016 partially freelancer in design: animations, logos, business cards, posters, VFX, 3d / 2d - artist and visualizer.

Language knowledge: Ukrainian - fluent (native speaker);

Russian - fluent;

English - average;

Personality of quality: independence, creativity, creative approach, initiative, stress resistance, desire to act not according to a template.