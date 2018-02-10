zhurbiloyaroslav

Native iOS Developer

My name is Yaroslav and I am an iOS Developer.I have independently developed: - 4 commercial iOS Apps (using Swift) - Trader Calculator; (published); - i-TAX Fiskas; (published); - Quit Smoking Together (will publish on February 2018); - UREClub (will publish on February 2018); - 2 back-end web sites for mobile Apps (using PHP);My top skills are:iOS Development - Xcode:- MVC, MVP, MVVM, - OOP, CleanCode, JSON;- Swift, Objective-C;- Git, CocoaPods/3-party libs/frameworks;- UIKit, Storyboard (IB, Auto-Layout);- Foundation, CoreDate, Firebase, AdMob, Push Notifications, In-App Purchase;- Rest API (HTTP, JSON);- Publish apps.Back-end development:- IDE PHPStorm;- PHP, JavaScript;- MySQL;- CSS, HTML;Design:- Sketch, Photoshop;- UI design implementation of apps;- Prototyping experience with InVision;- Vector graphics.I am interested in: - make new apps from scratch using Swift;- write clean and readable code;- business and productivity mobile apps;- iOS Development, - Mobile development;