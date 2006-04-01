zjynjechek1000

Технический и Художественный Переводчик английского языка

Valentina CHEVERDA

Translator /IT Recruiter

PERSONAL

D.o.b 30/08/1985

citizenship Ukrainian

Marital status Single

Home address Prospect Lenina 66A, Kharkiv 61103

Tel: (m) +380990136672

E-mail: [email protected]

EDUCATION

09/2002-07/2007 MA, the Faculty of Foreign Languages

Department of English Philology, V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University

07/2006 BA obtained

06/2002 CSE obtained

WORK EXPERIENCE

04/2005 -interpreter on behalf of the International Centre at the City Sport Ballroom Championship

07/2005 -interpreter, SGS Company, Kerch Department

04/2006

04/2007 – 11/2008 -internship in the Kharkiv Secondary School № 162, grades- 7-11

TEAM Information Services http://www.teaminternational.com

- is the largest IT Services Provider in the south-east of the USA. Its offshore department is in Ukraine, Kharkiv.

Responsibilities :

• to search and to create a database of candidates according to the clients’ job requirements

• to hold phone negotiations, interviews with the clients/their prospective incumbents

• to provide the leading American vendors with highly qualified employees in the IT sphere

I have been doing a great deal of freelance translations since my third year of the University. Basically, the covered areas were sport, science, IT sphere and weapon.

SKILLS Language skills:

• Ukrainian

• Russian –native

• English –fluent

• French –good

• Creative writing skills

• Work with the following computer operations:

Internet Explorer, Microsoft Word, MS Outlook