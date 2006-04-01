zjynjechek1000

Валентина Чеверда zjynjechek1000zjynjechek1000
Valentina CHEVERDA
Translator /IT Recruiter
PERSONAL
D.o.b 30/08/1985
citizenship Ukrainian
Marital status Single
Home address Prospect Lenina 66A, Kharkiv 61103
Tel: (m) +380990136672
E-mail: [email protected]
EDUCATION
09/2002-07/2007 MA, the Faculty of Foreign Languages
Department of English Philology, V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University
07/2006 BA obtained
06/2002 CSE obtained
WORK EXPERIENCE
04/2005 -interpreter on behalf of the International Centre at the City Sport Ballroom Championship
07/2005 -interpreter, SGS Company, Kerch Department
04/2006
04/2007 – 11/2008 -internship in the Kharkiv Secondary School № 162, grades- 7-11
TEAM Information Services http://www.teaminternational.com
- is the largest IT Services Provider in the south-east of the USA. Its offshore department is in Ukraine, Kharkiv.
Responsibilities :
• to search and to create a database of candidates according to the clients’ job requirements
• to hold phone negotiations, interviews with the clients/their prospective incumbents
• to provide the leading American vendors with highly qualified employees in the IT sphere
I have been doing a great deal of freelance translations since my third year of the University. Basically, the covered areas were sport, science, IT sphere and weapon.
SKILLS Language skills:
• Ukrainian
• Russian –native
• English –fluent
• French –good
• Creative writing skills
• Work with the following computer operations:
Internet Explorer, Microsoft Word, MS Outlook