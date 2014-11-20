Summary of Testing Experience
· SDLC understanding
· Testing Process understanding
· Testing (Functional, GUI, Regression, etc)
· Traceability Matrix development
· Database basics and SQL knowledge
· Requirements Analysis and Testing
· Test Planning, Test Design development
· Test Cases development
· Bug reporting
· Issue tracking
Computer Skills
QA and Test tools
· Mantis
Browsers
· Internet Explorer,
· Opera,
· Mozilla Firefox,
· Chrome
Database skills
· MySQL
Operating Systems
· Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7/8
· Linux
Other Software
· Microsoft Office 97/2000/2003/2007 (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint)
· WinRAR, WinZIP, 7-ZIP, Total Commander, other Windows stuff
· Adobe Acrobat Reader
· MS Outlook
· CMS Joomla 2.5/3.0
Testing Experience
October 2014 “Essentials of Software Testing” course at Quality Assurance Group
Project: Web Application
Project Description: application developed for storing and retrieving data and is intended for user with
appropriate login access store client’s data into the MySQL database for
further usage. System notifies user about storing data into database by
sending email on defined Email address.
Technical Specifications: Application is a PHP / MySQL based with a simple mailing method.
Responsibilities:
- Exploratory Testing
- Requirements Analysis/ Testing
- Test Design development
- Test Case development
- Functional Testing, GUI Testing
- Bug Finding
- Bug Description
- Traceability Matrix Development
- Bug Tracking
Project: Desktop Application
Project Description: Application is way of simplify client’s data gathering by populating it into the system for
further storing into file with good formatted style.
Technical Specifications: NET application primarily developed to gather client’s data for internal
usage. Data is stored in txt file.
Responsibilities:
- Exploratory Testing
- Bug Finding
- Bug Description
Testing Education
September - October 2014 “Essentials of Software Testing” course at Quality Assurance Group
Gained knowledge and experience:
· SDLC
· Testing Process
· Black Box Test Design Technique
· Requirements Analysis and Testing
· Test Planning, Test Design, Test Cases Development
· Traceability Matrix Development
· Issue Tracking
· Manual Testing
· Bug reporting
Other Experience
May 2013 – present - Federation of billiard sports of the Lviv and region
Moderator
• Creating and editing site of the federation.
• Publication of articles, advertising.
Sep 2010- Sep 2014 - Vending Company “Stadnyk V.”
Manager - Administrator
· Support and expand the existing network of vending machines and workplaces
· Search for partners and contracts with them
· Reporting and statistics
· Removal of hardware faults
· Installing and configuring software, network equipment, office equipment and computers
February 2007 – May 2008- Nestle
Production line operator
· Service production line
· Preferences and production control lines
· Rapid detection and troubleshooting on the production line
Education
2004 – 2007
Lviv professional college of Food
Technology
Languages
· Ukrainian - Native
· Russian - Fluent
· English - Beginner
Soft Skills
Ready to learn, communication, stress, creativity, responsibility and punctuality.
Additional information
Ready to travel and relocation