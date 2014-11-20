QA Engineer

Summary of Testing Experience

· SDLC understanding

· Testing Process understanding

· Testing (Functional, GUI, Regression, etc)

· Traceability Matrix development

· Database basics and SQL knowledge

· Requirements Analysis and Testing

· Test Planning, Test Design development

· Test Cases development

· Bug reporting

· Issue tracking

Computer Skills

QA and Test tools

· Mantis

Browsers

· Internet Explorer,

· Opera,

· Mozilla Firefox,

· Chrome

Database skills

· MySQL

Operating Systems

· Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7/8

· Linux

Other Software

· Microsoft Office 97/2000/2003/2007 (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint)

· WinRAR, WinZIP, 7-ZIP, Total Commander, other Windows stuff

· Adobe Acrobat Reader

· MS Outlook

· CMS Joomla 2.5/3.0

Testing Experience

October 2014 “Essentials of Software Testing” course at Quality Assurance Group

Project: Web Application

Project Description: application developed for storing and retrieving data and is intended for user with

appropriate login access store client’s data into the MySQL database for

further usage. System notifies user about storing data into database by

sending email on defined Email address.

Technical Specifications: Application is a PHP / MySQL based with a simple mailing method.

Responsibilities:

- Exploratory Testing

- Requirements Analysis/ Testing

- Test Design development

- Test Case development

- Functional Testing, GUI Testing

- Bug Finding

- Bug Description

- Traceability Matrix Development

- Bug Tracking

Project: Desktop Application

Project Description: Application is way of simplify client’s data gathering by populating it into the system for

further storing into file with good formatted style.

Technical Specifications: NET application primarily developed to gather client’s data for internal

usage. Data is stored in txt file.

Responsibilities:

- Exploratory Testing

- Bug Finding

- Bug Description

Testing Education

September - October 2014 “Essentials of Software Testing” course at Quality Assurance Group

Gained knowledge and experience:

· SDLC

· Testing Process

· Black Box Test Design Technique

· Requirements Analysis and Testing

· Test Planning, Test Design, Test Cases Development

· Traceability Matrix Development

· Issue Tracking

· Manual Testing

· Bug reporting

Other Experience

May 2013 – present - Federation of billiard sports of the Lviv and region

Moderator

• Creating and editing site of the federation.

• Publication of articles, advertising.

Sep 2010- Sep 2014 - Vending Company “Stadnyk V.”

Manager - Administrator

· Support and expand the existing network of vending machines and workplaces

· Search for partners and contracts with them

· Reporting and statistics

· Removal of hardware faults

· Installing and configuring software, network equipment, office equipment and computers

February 2007 – May 2008- Nestle

Production line operator

· Service production line

· Preferences and production control lines

· Rapid detection and troubleshooting on the production line

Education

2004 – 2007

Lviv professional college of Food

Technology

Languages

· Ukrainian - Native

· Russian - Fluent

· English - Beginner

Soft Skills

Ready to learn, communication, stress, creativity, responsibility and punctuality.

Additional information

Ready to travel and relocation