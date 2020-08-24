I will provide you with male russian accent voice

Добавлена
5 лет назад
30 просмотров

I'm excited to offer you a casual male Russian voice over for all your needs!

All recordings are done in sound studio at my home office. Also I am committed to providing you on-time, high quality results for your voice over needs! 

Possible recordings:

·         YouTube Videos

·         Match audio to video

·         Videogame characters voice

·         Business Tutorials

·         Audiobooks

·         Narrations

·         Product Launches

·         Kickstarter

·         Websites

·         Etc

So am excited to work with you to provide a high quality Russian accent male voice over.

Leonid