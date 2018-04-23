AndrievskayaE

Flawless and quickly!

I am the student of the Don Technical State University. My specialty is "Translation and translation studies" and the direction is "Scientific and technical translation and professional communication". I do fast and high-quality translation of special, artistic literary and general texts. I actually have no employment history, but my interpretation experience is good. I've learnt the English language for little more than 10 years already and it allows me to feel like "a duck takes to water" while working and operating with it. So, help me to start my way and I will do the best for you!