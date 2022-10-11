Hi, My name is Dmytro Blyznyuk and I'm well skilled web\mobile developer. I believe my strong points are punctuality and creativeness. My #1 goal is to do things as good as i can and even better.

I allways glag to speak with the client when i starting develop a new app, so that I can have a clear understanding of his/her needs and vision of the project. I like to develop hybrid mobile applications. It's my work and my hobby, and i think that is really great! Threre are some apps in my profile that I’ve developed. Thank you in advance for your time and consideration. I look forward to working with you soon.

I have a Bachelors in Computer Engineering of National Aerospace University -'Kharkiv Aviation Institute', in Ukraine.

My experience and skills are listed below:

-HTML5

- CSS3

- OS: Linux, Windows, Mac OS X

-MongoDB

-AngularJS

-Node.js

-JavaScript -Arduino

-Ionic Framework

-Apache Cordova

-PhoneGap

-Framework7

- SQL