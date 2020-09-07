Personal details

Chypurko Roman, [email protected] , Ukraine, Lviv (UTC+2) , 18 years old.

Telegram: @chepurator

Education and qualification

Harvard CS50 online course - 2016

Lviv National University | Computer Science - 2018-2022

Work experience

Web developer site for Ukrainian apartments.

online storeInterests and achievements

Leader of football and volleyball teams.

Design Member of Ukrainian scouts

Like to travel and discover world.

Skills

Strong:

HTML, CSS, QT creator, C++, Python, JS, Jquery, Photoshop, Sony Vegas pro

English - fluently

Russian - fluently

Ukrainian - native

French - intermediate