About Us

Our mission is to provide a high quality service in the software development to meet our client’s business requirements and needs.

Our vision is that the Internet is a business and for the business and we help our clients to secure right direction in the Internet.

Our core values are:

* Client oriented approach

* Creative thinking

* Teamwork

* Commitment to excellence

Our team consists of the developers with a big experience in software development life cycle. Most of them have been working in companies such as Intel, Motorola, Ericsson, etc.

We use eXtreme Programming (Agile Development) as a basic approach in our development life cycle. This methodology allows us to avoid a lot of problems coupled with developer’s mistakes, misunderstanding between business and technical requirements and develop a product with high quality.

Languages and technologies

Programming Languages: C/C++, C#, Unix Shell, Perl, Pascal, PHP, ASP, ASP.Net, SQL, VB.Net, AJAX.

IDEs/Tools: Microsoft Visual C++ (6.0, 7.1, 8.0, 2003/2005), Eclipse, Borland Delphi, Borland C++ Builder, KDevelop, GCC, GNU Make, CVS, Microsoft SourceSafe, Subversion, Rational Purify, Rational Rose, Bugzilla/Gemini, DirectX, Bounds Checker, NUnit, FxCop, NUnit Coverage.

Platforms: Linux, SCO Unix, QNX, Windows 9X/NT/2000/XP/2K3

Standards/Protocols: TCP/IP, UDP, UML, .NET, COM/DCOM/COM+/.NET Remoting, RPC/XML-RPC/SOAP, HTTP, XML/XSLT, HTML

Databases: MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle, InterBase, PSQL

Net expertise

Projects:

2006 year

Project name: DNN WS

Project owner: Cutopia

Technologies: .Net Framework 1, C#, ASP.Net, MSSQL, XML/XSLT, WSDL

Project description: Web services for DonNetNuke modules. Web-services allow specified modules to work with data trough web-service.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming, Unit Testing, FxCop coverage.

Project name: DNN User Directory

Project owner: Cutopia

Technologies: .Net Framework 1, C#, ASP.Net, MSSQL, XML/XSLT

Project description: DotNetNuke extension module. The module allows searching users by role, zip, user name, etc. This is a commercial module developed by Cutopia order for further sale. During development all standards of DNN were followed, code was obfuscated; FxCop measurements were done and code was covered by Unit Tests.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming, Unit Testing, FxCop coverage.

Project name: Site Transfer

Project owner: ITSpec

Technologies: .Net Framework 1, C#, XML/XSLT

Project description: Windows application project to transfer existing site with particular structure into another system. The application works with directories/files, checks the content, finds required parts and then produces xml/html files which can be introduced into new web-system.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming, Unit Testing, FxCop coverage.

2005 year

Project name: Matrix

Project owner: trading Company

Technologies: .Net Framework 1, C#, ASP.Net, MSSQL, XML/XSLT

Project description: This is a standard three-tier web-based business application to manage selling process. Project owner has a lot of distributed office and in order to manage their work this application was created. Database synchronization, DTS usage, reporting service with ability to export required data into excels files.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming, Unit Testing, FxCop coverage.

Project name: Quarter Bonus

Project owner: trading Company

Technologies: .Net Framework 1, C#, ASP.Net, MSSQL, XML/XSLT

Project description: This is a standard three-tier business application to manage reseller’s relationship. Application was created in order to manage bonuses for resellers. Database synchronization, DTS usage, reporting service with ability to export required data into excels files.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming, Unit Testing, FxCop coverage.

Project name: Depo Service

Project owner: trading Company

Technologies: .Net Framework 1, C#, ASP.Net, MSSQL, XML/XSLT

Reporting Service

Project description: This is a standard three-tier business application to manage selling process. Project owner has a lot of distributed office and in order to manage their work this application was created. Microsoft Reporting Service technology was used to provide with full reporting features.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming, Unit Testing, FxCop coverage.

PHP expertise

Projects:

2006 year

Project name: Center

Project owner: Center SBK

Technologies: PHP 4, AJAX, MySQL, DHTML,CSS, Java-Script, WSDL

Project description: Internet representation to manage business process within this organization. Customer’s business includes billing and disturbing personal data for the customers. Web services were used to work with database.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming.

Project name: eConferenceManager

Project owner: eConferenceManager Inc

Technologies: PHP 4, AJAX, MySQL, DHTML,CSS, Java-Script

Project description: Internet conference to communicate with people by specific interests. AJAX technology is used to increase application’s performance.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming.

Project name: Reclamodatel

Project owner: Marketing company

Technologies: PHP 4, MySQL, DHTML,CSS, Java-Script

Project description: Web application allows users to manage content and publish a magazine through internet.

Methodology: eXtreme Programming.

2005

