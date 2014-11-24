Demyanenko Igor Yuriyovich
38 years old
49100 Dnepropetrovsk b.Slavi 6 49
Т. 0973805380
Skype: demyan.dnepr
Summary
- 1 year of experience in development C# .Net enterprise applications.
- 2 year ofSQL/Database experience.
- Knowledgeof OOP, .Net framework.
- 12 yearIT experience.
- Responsible,communicable, eager to learn, analytical abilities.
Education
DnipropetrovskState University. Physical Tech faculty. Special subject: Automatic Control
Systems.(1993-1996)
Bachelor/SpecialistDegree. NMetAU. Process engineering faculty. Special subject: Metal Forming(1997-2001)
Privatelessons and Level UP courses. C# and .Net platform. MVC Framework.
Software/Hardware
C#, .NET,ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET, Oracle, MSSQL, Nhibernate, Javascrit, Jqury, HTML, CSS,
Linq, SVN, NUnit
Languages
- English (Pre-IntemediateStrong)
- Russian(native)
- Ukrainian(native)
EXPERIENCE:
Employment Dates: November 2013 – now
Company: CorePartners
Team: HSBC Bank
Position: .Net Developer
Project and Role: HSBC Bank Application for exchange of preciousmetals.
Responsibilities:
• Bug-fixing.
• Developing new features.
Tools and technologies: Visual Studio 2010, C#, .NET,ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET, Oracle, Nhibernate, Javascrit, Jqury, HTML, CSS, Linq,
SVN, NUnit
Employment Dates: September 2012 - May 2013
Company: Homer Software House
Team: Home Credit Bank
Position: Quality assurance
Project and Role: Desktop and Web applications for Home CreditBank
Responsibilities:
• Test case writing
• Work with documentation
• Product bugs
• Manual testing
Tools and technologies: PL/SQL Developer, SoapUI, Jira
Employment Dates: June 2010 - August 2012
Company: Alvex
Team: Vending equipment and slot machine
Position: Engineer
Project and Role: Vending equipment, slot machine. Assembly andsoftware testing.
Responsibilities:
• Unit assembly
• Testing of software updates
• Smoke-testing
Tools and technologies: Windows, COM32, Hardware.
Employment Dates: January 2002 - April 2010
Company: Self-employment
Team: Webmasters
Position: Internet Project Manager
Project and Role: Produce and launch of websites. Content management.
Responsibilities:
• Developing a project
• Developing tech tasks for designers
• Internet traffic management
• SEO
• Content management
Tools and technologies: Html, CSS, Dreamweaver, Photoshop,CMS, FTP, Linux, Sitebuilding scripts.