.Net Developer

Demyanenko Igor Yuriyovich

38 years old

49100 Dnepropetrovsk b.Slavi 6 49

Т. 0973805380

Skype: demyan.dnepr

[email protected]

Summary

- 1 year of experience in development C# .Net enterprise applications.

- 2 year ofSQL/Database experience.

- Knowledgeof OOP, .Net framework.

- 12 yearIT experience.

- Responsible,communicable, eager to learn, analytical abilities.

Education

DnipropetrovskState University. Physical Tech faculty. Special subject: Automatic Control

Systems.(1993-1996)

Bachelor/SpecialistDegree. NMetAU. Process engineering faculty. Special subject: Metal Forming(1997-2001)

Privatelessons and Level UP courses. C# and .Net platform. MVC Framework.

Software/Hardware

C#, .NET,ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET, Oracle, MSSQL, Nhibernate, Javascrit, Jqury, HTML, CSS,

Linq, SVN, NUnit

Languages

- English (Pre-IntemediateStrong)

- Russian(native)

- Ukrainian(native)

EXPERIENCE:

Employment Dates: November 2013 – now

Company: CorePartners

Team: HSBC Bank

Position: .Net Developer

Project and Role: HSBC Bank Application for exchange of preciousmetals.

Responsibilities:

• Bug-fixing.

• Developing new features.

Tools and technologies: Visual Studio 2010, C#, .NET,ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET, Oracle, Nhibernate, Javascrit, Jqury, HTML, CSS, Linq,

SVN, NUnit

Employment Dates: September 2012 - May 2013

Company: Homer Software House

Team: Home Credit Bank

Position: Quality assurance

Project and Role: Desktop and Web applications for Home CreditBank

Responsibilities:

• Test case writing

• Work with documentation

• Product bugs

• Manual testing

Tools and technologies: PL/SQL Developer, SoapUI, Jira

Employment Dates: June 2010 - August 2012

Company: Alvex

Team: Vending equipment and slot machine

Position: Engineer

Project and Role: Vending equipment, slot machine. Assembly andsoftware testing.

Responsibilities:

• Unit assembly

• Testing of software updates

• Smoke-testing

Tools and technologies: Windows, COM32, Hardware.

Employment Dates: January 2002 - April 2010

Company: Self-employment

Team: Webmasters

Position: Internet Project Manager

Project and Role: Produce and launch of websites. Content management.

Responsibilities:

• Developing a project

• Developing tech tasks for designers

• Internet traffic management

• SEO

• Content management

Tools and technologies: Html, CSS, Dreamweaver, Photoshop,CMS, FTP, Linux, Sitebuilding scripts.