Translation (English,Russian, Ukrainian). I am Ukrainian and Russian native speaker. Have free time for data entry.

Translation (English,Russian, Ukrainian). I am Ukrainian and Russian native speaker. Have free time

for data entry (work with different type of documents: MS Word, Excel, PDF

ect.) and web research work. Worked as a personal assistant for over one year.

High education (engineering). Well organized and able to provide a good result

in a short period. I respond quickly and is constantly in touch.