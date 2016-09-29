Elllvira17

MSc Finance graduate of Xi’an Jiaotong-LiverpoolUniversity with excellent organizational and communication skills and strong

analytical background. Premasters experience in financial analysis. Looking for

a challenging position in internationally operating organization that allows me

to apply and enhance my theoretical and practical knowledge, while supporting

and working alongside with professionals. Within the scope of my studies “Finance master”, Igained work experience in Russia as well as internationally. Currently, I

graduated my master degree in Finance in the University of Liverpool, Suzhou. I am looking for a job that brings me together with international companies and clients and challenges me on a daily basis.