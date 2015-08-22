Education
2008 - 2012 Faculty of Foreing Languages (English and German) in International Institute of Business Edication (Murmansk, Russia)
2010 - 2013 Faculty of Psycology in Murmansk State Humanities University (Murmansk, Russia)
Experience
2007 - 2009 volonteer in NGO «Nature and Youth»
2008 - 2010 project and cultural manager in NGO «Humanistic Youth Movement»
2009 - 2010 manager of international exchanges in NGO «Murmansk - Groningen»
2010 - 2012 psychologist in Murmansk Social Center of Disabled Children
2012 - 2014 project coordinator in mycity.io
2012 - 2014 teacher of english repetitors.info
Languages
Russian - excellent English - advanced
Spanish - intermediate (studying in language school B1.3)
German - pre-intermediate
Qualifications
Friendly, responsible, quick learner, enthusiastic, dynamic.Hard-working with strong comunications skills.Proficient in the use of computers.Experienced in customer relations.