Education

2008 - 2012 Faculty of Foreing Languages (English and German) in International Institute of Business Edication (Murmansk, Russia)

2010 - 2013 Faculty of Psycology in Murmansk State Humanities University (Murmansk, Russia)

Experience

2007 - 2009 volonteer in NGO «Nature and Youth»

2008 - 2010 project and cultural manager in NGO «Humanistic Youth Movement»

2009 - 2010 manager of international exchanges in NGO «Murmansk - Groningen»

2010 - 2012 psychologist in Murmansk Social Center of Disabled Children

2012 - 2014 project coordinator in mycity.io

2012 - 2014 teacher of english repetitors.info

Languages

Russian - excellent English - advanced

Spanish - intermediate (studying in language school B1.3)

German - pre-intermediate

Qualifications

Friendly, responsible, quick learner, enthusiastic, dynamic.Hard-working with strong comunications skills.Proficient in the use of computers.Experienced in customer relations.