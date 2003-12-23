Hello! I am a begginer in the field Grafic Design. Ready to work hard and improve my skills!

My name is Anna!

I am a begginer of GRAFIC DESIGN!

Currently i am studying at the university, Kyiv National University of Technology and Design (speciality Grafic Design).

Programs I own:

-Adobe Illuatrator;

-Adobe Photoshop;

-Figma;

-Axure;

-Xmind;

My skills:

-can work with color and shapes in space;

-know how to work with typography when creating a website design;

-able to create warframes and prototypes;

-can work in vector;

Language I know:

-English;

-Ukrainian language;

-Czech language.