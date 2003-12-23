Анна Лавренчук LavrenchukAnnaLavrenchukAnna
20 летУкраина/Киев
год на фриланс-бирже
Была
11 дней назад
Hello! I am a begginer in the field Grafic Design. Ready to work hard and improve my skills!
My name is Anna!
I am a begginer of GRAFIC DESIGN!
Currently i am studying at the university, Kyiv National University of Technology and Design (speciality Grafic Design).
Programs I own:
-Adobe Illuatrator;
-Adobe Photoshop;
-Figma;
-Axure;
-Xmind;
My skills:
-can work with color and shapes in space;
-know how to work with typography when creating a website design;
-able to create warframes and prototypes;
-can work in vector;
Language I know:
-English;
-Ukrainian language;
-Czech language.
Портфолио
- Business cardнет просмотров
- Certificateнет просмотров
- Layoutнет просмотров
- Work with Fonts/Fonts Designнет просмотров
- 3d Graficнет просмотров
- Animation picturesнет просмотров
- Photo processing1 просмотр
- Logo for online candle-shop Sun Time!нет просмотров