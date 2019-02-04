Уверенный пользователь ПК. Работаю в компании на должности Junior MAnual QA. Готов выполнять задания не только связанные с тестированием :)

Junior QA Engineer with 6 months of experience testing Web-based and mobile (IOS\Android) applications. Proficient in test strategy implementation, test passing, and bug tracking, writing test cases and bug reports. Demonstrated expertise in working with development teams to troubleshoot issues that arise with testing applications. I'm a responsible, results-driven and proactive young specialist who always reach the goals.