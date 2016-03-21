Горячие вакансии

XamarinDeveloper·

2+ years insoftware development using .NET;

· Xamarinexperience is required;

· NativeAndroid and IOS development a plus;

· Web and/ orNative User Interface Development on phone or tablet;

· Integrationexperience to back-end database or transactional systems.

MiddleDrupal Developer

• 2+ years' professional work experience with Drupal;

• Drupal 7/8 development;

• PHP5+ and MySQL;

• HTML, CSS3, JavaScript / jQuery;

• Responsive web design, utilizing frameworks such as Bootstrap or Foundation;

• Best practice use ofdevelopment and deployment tools - SASS, GIT, BitBucket etc.MagentoDeveloper

• 2-3 years experience in Frontend-Developmentusing Magento;

• Strong knowledge of PHP, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3,JavaScript;

• Experience with Prototype and jQuery;

• Strong experience in agile softwaredevelopment (SCRUM) and you have an excellent handle of Git;

• Experience with GIT or SVN;

• Experience with Zend, Symfony etc.

AutomatedQA

• At least 2 years of experience in such aposition;

• Experience with JavaScript is required;

• Knowledge about Selenium and headless browsersfor automation execution;

• Knowledge of Bamboo it would be a perfectbonus.

Senior Java Developer

• 5+ years of experience as a Java Software Engineerwithin production projects;

• Experience with object oriented programming,Java, JavaScript, J2EE;

• Experience in cloud technologies from variousvendors (Google, Amazon);

• Experience with build management, continuousintegration (automated testing & software deployment) and continuous

delivery.