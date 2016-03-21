XamarinDeveloper·
2+ years insoftware development using .NET;
· Xamarinexperience is required;
· NativeAndroid and IOS development a plus;
· Web and/ orNative User Interface Development on phone or tablet;
· Integrationexperience to back-end database or transactional systems.
MiddleDrupal Developer
• 2+ years' professional work experience with Drupal;
• Drupal 7/8 development;
• PHP5+ and MySQL;
• HTML, CSS3, JavaScript / jQuery;
• Responsive web design, utilizing frameworks such as Bootstrap or Foundation;
• Best practice use ofdevelopment and deployment tools - SASS, GIT, BitBucket etc.MagentoDeveloper
• 2-3 years experience in Frontend-Developmentusing Magento;
• Strong knowledge of PHP, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3,JavaScript;
• Experience with Prototype and jQuery;
• Strong experience in agile softwaredevelopment (SCRUM) and you have an excellent handle of Git;
• Experience with GIT or SVN;
• Experience with Zend, Symfony etc.
AutomatedQA
• At least 2 years of experience in such aposition;
• Experience with JavaScript is required;
• Knowledge about Selenium and headless browsersfor automation execution;
• Knowledge of Bamboo it would be a perfectbonus.
Senior Java Developer
• 5+ years of experience as a Java Software Engineerwithin production projects;
• Experience with object oriented programming,Java, JavaScript, J2EE;
• Experience in cloud technologies from variousvendors (Google, Amazon);
• Experience with build management, continuousintegration (automated testing & software deployment) and continuous
delivery.