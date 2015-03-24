Mikhail Simonov
Male, 27 years, born on 16 June 1987
+7 (966) 125-03-77
[email protected] - preferred method of communication
Software Testing Specialist
ZED TEMA
Moscow, www.temamedia.ru/
software testing
* Writing test documentation in Confluence
* Testing API
* Testing CRM
* Institution of defects in Jira
Tools:
* SoapUI (used for writing automated tests)
* TestComplete (used for writing automated tests)
* Ranorex (used for writing automated tests)
* TortoiseSVN (used to upload projects from SVN)
* Apache Maven (used in the assembly of web projects)
Used "database":
* MySQL
* PostgreSQL
* Oracle
April 2014 Ч July 2014
4 months
Trustverse
Moscow, www.trustverse.ru/
Testing Specialist at
* manual functional testing
* Design test \ test writing techniques
* writing test plans
* administration and preparation of test stands at vShere
March 2013 Ч April 2014
1 year 2 months
Russian Navigation Technologies, Inc.
Moscow, www.autotracker.ru
Engineer / Software testing
* Technical support (Serena)
* Deploy server software and maintenance
* Writing SQL queries
// Joined the Department of testing and development.
Currently working on a post testers.
* Work with TK
* manual, functional testing
* writing test plans.
* Work with bug-tracking systems, Team Foundation Server, Redmine, uTrack;
* Experience testing web - applications
* Preparation of test documentation
* Work with WCFClients as with SOAP ui;
* Stress Testing Services;
* control of the elimination process errors identified software developer;
* Communication with developers and customers.
July 2012 Ч February 2013
8 months
Research Institute of Postal Communications
Moscow, www.niips.ru
Research Institute of Postal Communications
engineer
* 2nd line technical support (Naumen Service Desk)
* SQL Client * / Toad for oracle / * / PL / SQL Developer / *
* Work with the Oracle database 10 g, unloading reports, preparation of statistics on request.
August 2009 Ч July 2012
3 years
IBS DataFort
IT engineer
* Worked on objects in large companies, including the areas of CAM ("Gazprom Informї, Toyota Bank, OTP Bank, OBI, Volkswagen Russia, Zurich, Wrigley, Lukoil Overzis, GE)
* Work on the first, second line technical support, (Service desk) Help Desk - Magic, HP OpenView, Manage Engine reception (registration) applications and solutions.
* Hardware inventory, setting up workstations, smartphones.
* Installation and switching of IT equipment.
* Lotus, SAP, MS Office 2003 (2006,2007,2010) products S3 +, Citrix, Acronis, Symantec, etc. Adobe..i
* Set Token`s
* Open to learning.
June 2003 Ч July 2009
6 years 2 months
2014 Russian State University of Tourism and Service, Moscow
Information Technology, Information Security Telecommunication Systems
2006 Moscow Power Engineering College (MIPC)
Electrician certificate
Professional development, courses
2013 Programming in C Sharp (C # .NET)
MAI, Department "Automated systems of information processing and management" at the Moscow Aviation Institute
Key skills
* Microsoft Test Manager (mastered during software testing)