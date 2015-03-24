Тестирование ПО

Mikhail Simonov

Male, 27 years, born on 16 June 1987

+7 (966) 125-03-77

[email protected] - preferred method of communication

Software Testing Specialist

ZED TEMA

Moscow, www.temamedia.ru/

software testing

* Writing test documentation in Confluence

* Testing API

* Testing CRM

* Institution of defects in Jira

Tools:

* SoapUI (used for writing automated tests)

* TestComplete (used for writing automated tests)

* Ranorex (used for writing automated tests)

* TortoiseSVN (used to upload projects from SVN)

* Apache Maven (used in the assembly of web projects)

Used "database":

* MySQL

* PostgreSQL

* Oracle

April 2014 Ч July 2014

4 months

Trustverse

Moscow, www.trustverse.ru/

Testing Specialist at

* manual functional testing

* Design test \ test writing techniques

* writing test plans

* administration and preparation of test stands at vShere

March 2013 Ч April 2014

1 year 2 months

Russian Navigation Technologies, Inc.

Moscow, www.autotracker.ru

Moscow, www.autotracker.ru

Engineer / Software testing

* Technical support (Serena)

* Deploy server software and maintenance

* Writing SQL queries

// Joined the Department of testing and development.

Currently working on a post testers.

* Work with TK

* manual, functional testing

* writing test plans.

* Work with bug-tracking systems, Team Foundation Server, Redmine, uTrack;

* Experience testing web - applications

* Preparation of test documentation

* Work with WCFClients as with SOAP ui;

* Stress Testing Services;

* control of the elimination process errors identified software developer;

* Communication with developers and customers.

July 2012 Ч February 2013

8 months

Research Institute of Postal Communications

Moscow, www.niips.ru

Research Institute of Postal Communications

Moscow, www.niips.ru

engineer

* 2nd line technical support (Naumen Service Desk)

* SQL Client * / Toad for oracle / * / PL / SQL Developer / *

* Work with the Oracle database 10 g, unloading reports, preparation of statistics on request.

August 2009 Ч July 2012

3 years

IBS DataFort

IT engineer

* Worked on objects in large companies, including the areas of CAM ("Gazprom Informї, Toyota Bank, OTP Bank, OBI, Volkswagen Russia, Zurich, Wrigley, Lukoil Overzis, GE)

* Work on the first, second line technical support, (Service desk) Help Desk - Magic, HP OpenView, Manage Engine reception (registration) applications and solutions.

* Hardware inventory, setting up workstations, smartphones.

* Installation and switching of IT equipment.

* Lotus, SAP, MS Office 2003 (2006,2007,2010) products S3 +, Citrix, Acronis, Symantec, etc. Adobe..i

* Set Token`s

* Open to learning.

June 2003 Ч July 2009

6 years 2 months

2014 Russian State University of Tourism and Service, Moscow

Information Technology, Information Security Telecommunication Systems

2006 Moscow Power Engineering College (MIPC)

Electrician certificate

Professional development, courses

2013 Programming in C Sharp (C # .NET)

MAI, Department "Automated systems of information processing and management" at the Moscow Aviation Institute

Key skills

About me * SoapUI (used for writing automated tests)

* TestComplete (used for writing automated tests)

* Ranorex (used for writing automated tests)

* Jira

* HTTP POST / GET;

* CURL

* TortoiseSVN (used to upload projects from SVN)

* Apache Maven (used in the assembly of web projects)

* Microsoft Test Manager (mastered during software testing)