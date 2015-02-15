html/css coder; Junior front-end developer
Personal information:
I'm studying on the third course of Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University. Form of studying - distance. I have been living in Kharkov for 4 months and I'm interested in web development and in IT sphere as well. I have knowledges of HTML / CSS, skills in Photoshop on the level of coders needs, certain skills with coding from psd templates, responsive web design. I have created simple sites, as well as online business card from zero with using of html, css. I'm able to work in a team, easy learning, friendly and practical.
Skills
- Knowledges of HTML and CSS. I have made a lot of web-pages using this basic technologies
- I got experience in working with psd templates. All pages from portfolio was done from psd template
- I had worked with framework Twitter Bootstrap. I used it to code responsive web design of pages and filling it with different js features.
Contacts:
E-mail: [email protected]
Skype: delenvad
Phones: +38(093)295-80-88
+38(050)057-01-13