NuttyBunny

.Net программист

Summary:

Results-oriented developer with three years experience in both development positions. Participated in the development of web applications and large projects. Focused on

creating desktop programs, but I like to develop and learn new

technology.

Technical Skills:

Language: C(middle), C#(strong), HTML(middle), CSS(middle), JavaScript(basic), PHP(basic), SQL(middle), Bash(basic)

Database: SQLite(strong), MySQL(middle),

Development Software: Visual Studio(middle), Visual Studio Code(middle), Sublime Text(middle), Git(basic)

Tehnologies: .NET Framework(middle), Entity Framework(middle), .NET Core(basic), WPF(middle), ASP.NET(basic)

Web Servers: Apache(basic), IIS(basic), Oracle servers(basic)

Platforms: Windows(strong), Unix/Linux(middle)