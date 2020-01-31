NuttyBunny

Summary:
Results-oriented developer with three years experience in both development positions. Participated in the development of web applications and large projects. Focused on
creating desktop programs, but I like to develop and learn new
technology.
Technical Skills:
Language: C(middle), C#(strong), HTML(middle), CSS(middle), JavaScript(basic), PHP(basic), SQL(middle), Bash(basic)
Database: SQLite(strong), MySQL(middle),
Development Software: Visual Studio(middle), Visual Studio Code(middle), Sublime Text(middle), Git(basic)
Tehnologies: .NET Framework(middle), Entity Framework(middle), .NET Core(basic), WPF(middle), ASP.NET(basic)
Web Servers: Apache(basic), IIS(basic), Oracle servers(basic)
Platforms: Windows(strong), Unix/Linux(middle)