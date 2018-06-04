3D design engineer / CAD designer

Услуги:

- Создание 3D-моделей различной сложности (листовой металл включительно) в Solidworks / Inventor;

- Преобразование печати на бумаге в электронный вид (2D чертежи)

- Имитация потока жидкости, теплообмена в созданной модели (пакет Flow Simulation Solidworks).

- предоставление анализа отдельных частей (Simulation Xpress Package SolidWorks)

- Фотореалистичный рендер, создание анимации.

Портфолио:

https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~01a2aacfa69b3e3a0a

https://www.freelancer.com/u/OlehKurylo

https://www.guru.com/freelancers/oleh-kurylo

Обращайтесь, буду рад помочь!

I have a master degree in the field of electrical engineering. Also I am an experienced user of CAD software, such as Solidworks, Autodesk Inventor, Autocad and math software Mathcad. Total experience in the field of CAD design is 2 years.

Services I can provide:

- Creating 3D models of varying complexity (sheet metal inclusive)

- Simulating fluid flow, heat transfer, and fluid forces in created model (Flow Simulation package in Solidworks)

- Providing analysis on individual parts (Simulation Xpress Package of Solidworks)

- Converting paper drawing in electronic format

- Rendering of created models, making animation.

I'll be glad to help you with 3D design and presentation of it. All you have to do is just send me sketches (with or without dimensions) and I will make 3D model, test it and get high quality render images or video.