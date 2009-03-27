Work Experience

Department of Geoinformation Technologies Ivanovo State Power University, Ivanovo, Russia.

September 2003 - present

Computer programmer

Implement fast algorithms for the electrical and pipe nets in real cities, optimization, integration in the commercial project, science research.

SpecLab, Ivanovo, Russia

September 2004 - present

Computer programmer

Creation of effective algorithms of video and audio signal processing, implementation, optimization, create audio codec for on-line use in security systems, create an original algorithm for auto contrast of the image especially suitable for real time use. Some of programs created are successfully used in commercial projects (audio codec, auto contrast, signal detection, voice activity detector and others).

Education 5 year student

Computer Science Department Ivanovo State Power University, Ivanovo, Russia

2001 – present

Average point: 5.0

5 year student

Intensive English Speaking Department Ivanovo State Power University, Ivanovo, Russia

2001 – present

Average point: 5.0

Professional Skills

Operating systems

Windows Server 2003, Windows Server(.Net, 2000, 4.0), Workstation(XP), Windows 9x/XP

Programming Languages

Pascal, C, C++, Lisp, Assembler (MMX, SSE, SSE2)

Additional

Win32, DirectX, OpenGL, MS SQL Server, ADO, BDE, InterBase.

Personal Information

• Single

• Favorite sport: football (have substantial experience in professional competitions, took part in Championship of Russia Highest league futsal)

• Hobbies: books, travels, movies, music, swimming, running, cars, mathematics.

Activities

• Take part in the International Collegiate Programming Contests ACM since 2002 to present. A winner of Central Region of Russia. Have different rewards from some programming contests (world championship semifinals, world championship quarterfinals, Russia championship and others )

• Make scientific researches in algorithms theory. Have a number of publications in scientific magazines. Winner of the student research work contest.