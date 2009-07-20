RedMercury

Education: Bachelor of Software Development
Summary of Qualifications
1+ year experience in programming engineering and algorithm development.
Deep knowledge in PHP, Perl, MySQL, JavaScript and HTML, intermediate skills in bash/shell programming.
Base skills in Windows\Linux server administration (remote administration).
Have good skills in problems resolving, communication and time management.
Skills Summary
API's and technologies: SQL, HTTP, Win32, TCP/IP, SSH;
Languages: PHP, Perl, HTML , CSS, MySQL, Pascal, C/C++, Assembler, Action Script, Smarty;
Databases: MySQL;
Platforms: Linux mostly, Windows 95/98/NT/XP
Software: Apache server; MYSQL Server; Zend Studio professional; ActiveState Komodo, Macromedia Dreamweaver MX; Macromedia
Flash MX; MS Access; MS Outlook; MS Project; MS Word; MS Visio; MS SourceSafe 6.0; WinCVS; TortoiseSVN; MYSQL-front; VMWare;
Virtual PC; Bugzilla
Experience
January 2005 - present
Intetics Co.
Software Developer
Commercial web-sites developing and maintenance for different clients.
October 2003 - January 2005
Intetics Co.
Quality Control Engineer
Assurance the quality control for different types of software.