RedMercury

Education: Bachelor of Software Development

Summary of Qualifications

1+ year experience in programming engineering and algorithm development.

Deep knowledge in PHP, Perl, MySQL, JavaScript and HTML, intermediate skills in bash/shell programming.

Base skills in Windows\Linux server administration (remote administration).

Have good skills in problems resolving, communication and time management.

Skills Summary

API's and technologies: SQL, HTTP, Win32, TCP/IP, SSH;

Languages: PHP, Perl, HTML , CSS, MySQL, Pascal, C/C++, Assembler, Action Script, Smarty;

Databases: MySQL;

Platforms: Linux mostly, Windows 95/98/NT/XP

Software: Apache server; MYSQL Server; Zend Studio professional; ActiveState Komodo, Macromedia Dreamweaver MX; Macromedia

Flash MX; MS Access; MS Outlook; MS Project; MS Word; MS Visio; MS SourceSafe 6.0; WinCVS; TortoiseSVN; MYSQL-front; VMWare;

Virtual PC; Bugzilla

Experience

January 2005 - present

Intetics Co.

Software Developer

Commercial web-sites developing and maintenance for different clients.

October 2003 - January 2005

Intetics Co.

Quality Control Engineer

Assurance the quality control for different types of software.