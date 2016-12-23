Rocksteady

3D Artist, 2D Designer and Videographer

Welcome to my profile!

Qualification 3D Artist.

I have 12 years of experience in the field of computer graphics.

The experience of creating high-poly, low-poly models by retopology

and from scratch.

Optimization of low-poly preserving UV (loadable game models).

Texturing objects. Bake maps NM, AO, CM, OS, and others.

Experience of object animation and visualization.

For a refresher study game engines UDK, CryEngine, Unity3D.

Qualification 2D Designer.

In just a few years of working in an advertising agency has developed hundreds of models flyers, business cards, packaging and other products.

Design of exhibition stands. Corporate style and logos.

Qualification Videographer.

Shooting, editing, post-processing, the addition of special effects. The normalization and post-processing of sound.

Edit templates in the After Effects.

Using the Software

3D Artist: 3DsMax, Topogun, ZBrush, UVlayout, Maya, xNormal, Photoshop, Quixel, 3D Coat.

2D Designer: Photoshop, Corel Draw, Illustrator, 3DsMax.

Videographer: Sony Vegas PRO, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, Adobe After Effects.

Additional Information

I have 9 years experience of teaching (3DsMax, Photoshop).

In my job I like to do everything perfectly.

Programming in html and java. Create landing pages.