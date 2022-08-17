Rostyslaw16

+380 961 9099 45 Telegram, Viber

rostyslawhrynchyshyn.com

Hello! .My name is Rostislav and I'm a freelance designer.I help my clients turn design into a visible advantage in their business.My specializations:- Landing Page (full cycle of works)- I make corrections (in design)- Web design- I create all designs in FigmaIn my work, I appreciate: awareness, honesty and easy approach.Any tasks and questions always have simple solutions.At least as long as we are determined to see them.What's the main thing for me?Perhaps to create value.I like to realize that my projects and my clients' websites solve someone's everyday problems and simplify people's lives.Let it sound somewhere stereotyped, but consciously.