Name: Oleg Onica

Birthdate / Location: 19 May 1983 / Republic of Moldova, Chisinau

Languages: Romanian, Russian, English (Basic, Technical)

Studies: National Institute of Continuously Studies (IT - Information Technologies)

http://www.iic.md

Work experience: 2003 Freelance Designer

august 2004 - SQUIB (Web-designer)

december 2005 – ITproLab S.R.L. (Web-designer, Graphic Designer)

Skills: Adobe Photoshop,

Adobe Illustrator,

Corel Draw,

Macromedia Flash,

Macromedia Dreamweaver,

Cascading Styles Sheets (CSS),

Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML),

Personal Home Page (PHP)

JavaScript,

ActionScript

What can I do for you: Web-Design:

• Design and made flash or HTML sites

• Image optimization for Web

• Flash intros, banners…

Graphic Design:

• Logo and trademark design

• Flyers, leaflets, folders, posters, business style

Other:

• interactive CD's

Portfolio:

(5 last works)

http://www.dartax.md

http://www.glosare.com

http://www.gordin.md

http://www.bcs.md

http://www.franzeluta.md/winter-2005-2006/

Contacts:

e-mail: [email protected]

phone: (+373 22) 719512

cellular phone: (+373) 794 66314

ICQ: 105777548

Skype: onica.o