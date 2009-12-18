Name: Oleg Onica
Birthdate / Location: 19 May 1983 / Republic of Moldova, Chisinau
Languages: Romanian, Russian, English (Basic, Technical)
Studies: National Institute of Continuously Studies (IT - Information Technologies)
Work experience: 2003 Freelance Designer
august 2004 - SQUIB (Web-designer)
december 2005 – ITproLab S.R.L. (Web-designer, Graphic Designer)
Skills: Adobe Photoshop,
Adobe Illustrator,
Corel Draw,
Macromedia Flash,
Macromedia Dreamweaver,
Cascading Styles Sheets (CSS),
Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML),
Personal Home Page (PHP)
JavaScript,
ActionScript
What can I do for you: Web-Design:
• Design and made flash or HTML sites
• Image optimization for Web
• Flash intros, banners…
Graphic Design:
• Logo and trademark design
• Flyers, leaflets, folders, posters, business style
Other:
• interactive CD's
Portfolio:
(5 last works)
http://www.franzeluta.md/winter-2005-2006/
Contacts:
e-mail: [email protected]
phone: (+373 22) 719512
cellular phone: (+373) 794 66314
ICQ: 105777548
Skype: onica.o