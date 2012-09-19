Summary of qualification:
Seven year of experience as an IT specialist; effective as multitasking and working under pressure to accomplish overall objectives;
Committed collaborator and team leader;
A quick study; adapt easily to new computer environments.
Professional Experience:
Organization, customization and support of Frame Relay channels;
Administration of routers: Cisco (17, 26 and 36 series), Linux, FreeBSD;
Support of modem racks(ZyXEL, Tainet);
Writing administrative scripts (shell, perl).