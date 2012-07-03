Serejka_Marasov

Сергей Марасов Serejka_Marasov

 
37 летУкраина/Харьков
15 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
11 лет назад

Игры в которых принимал участие:

http://www.1c.ru/news/info.jsp?id=9590

http://www.addictinggames.com/shooting-games/mazevil-3d-game.jsp - 3д сцены, персонажи, анимация

http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/8621/time-dreamer/index.html - 3д сцены, персонажи, анимация

http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/10896/spirit-seasons-little-ghost-story/index.html - 3д сцены, персонажи, анимация

http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/13434/the-lost-city-chapter-one/index.html - 3д сцены, персонажи, анимация

http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/15583/christmas-tales-fellinas-journey/index.html - 3д сцены, персонажи, анимация

А также много других...

sergey.marasov - skype

[email protected] -email

Портфолио
Показать больше работ