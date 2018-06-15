Java developer

﻿ ﻿Programming skills:

- knowledge of Java Core (Java EE, Java SE, Java FX);

- basic knowledge of the HTTP protocol;

- basic knowledge of HTML, XML, CSS, SQL;

- skills in Bug Tracking systems (JIRA, Mantis);

- basic knowledge of frameworks: Maven,Spring,Hibernate, JQuery;

- basil knowledge of Java Script;

Personal qualities:

Excellent analytical, mathematical and statistical skills

Intelligent, sociability, leadership qualities

Desire and ability to learn more

Punctual, responsible

Attentive to details

Team-player

Advanced PC user

Active life position

Generic expertise:

IDE: Intellij IDEA, Eclipse

Build tools: Maven

Database: MySQL

Other: Tomcat, Apache POI, Photoshop