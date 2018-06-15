Java developer
Programming skills:
- knowledge of Java Core (Java EE, Java SE, Java FX);
- basic knowledge of the HTTP protocol;
- basic knowledge of HTML, XML, CSS, SQL;
- skills in Bug Tracking systems (JIRA, Mantis);
- basic knowledge of frameworks: Maven,Spring,Hibernate, JQuery;
- basil knowledge of Java Script;
Personal qualities:
Excellent analytical, mathematical and statistical skills
Intelligent, sociability, leadership qualities
Desire and ability to learn more
Punctual, responsible
Attentive to details
Team-player
Advanced PC user
Active life position
Generic expertise:
IDE: Intellij IDEA, Eclipse
Build tools: Maven
Database: MySQL
Other: Tomcat, Apache POI, Photoshop