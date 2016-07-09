TanachevaM

Over the last 7 years, I have developed a wide range of websites using HTML, JS, JQuery, CSS and PHP including sites for government.As database server used MS SQL Server, Oracle and MySQLFrom 2008 to 2010 - development and support of information-analytical system (php).From 2010 to 2011 - participation in development on asp .Net with MVC framework. Design and creation of a data warehouse on Fore. 2012 - design and creation of information and analytical assessment of infrastructure security system on Fore.2013 - design and development web portals on php with yii framework.2014 - participation in development on asp .Net with MVC framework.