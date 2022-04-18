Viktoriia97

Hello! My name is Viktoria.
Thanks to the world community for supporting Ukraine! I am result-oriented. I stick to deadlines. I've been doing this for a year now and I'm ready to apply my skills to your project.
✓ Marvel App (Mobile)
✓ Design UI/UX interfaces
✓ Landing Page Design
✓ E-сommerce
✓ Сreation of designer websites and mobile applications
✓ Brand Identity Design
✓ Graphic design (logo, branding, business card, menu, banners, etc.)
Skilled with:
✓ Figma
✓ Adobe Photoshop
✓ Adobe Illustrator