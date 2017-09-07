Могу предложить услуги по переводу текстов с английского на русский и наоборот (B2). Также пишу рерайт текстов с уникальностью 100 процентов.

Делаю всё быстро и качественно, а также за приемлемую цену.

В качестве примера статья о техническом прогрессе, написанная мной на английском языке:

Modern people are very advanced in science and technology. And they continue to develop it. Everything that we see around us - technological progress. For example: skyscrapers, watches, musical instruments, homes and bridges, planes and automobiles. Even teaspoons would not have been invented without the development of technology. Elevator wouldn't work, and we wouldn't have paved highways for traveling and visiting each other.Not to mention the very serious developments and updates, called wonders of technology.

The development of technology in the modern world manifests the dual nature of its achievements. On the one hand, it's impossible to imagine the development of humanity without technology, and on the other, appliances is a powerful force that can cause the most negative, even tragic, consequences.Unreasoned development of technology leads to the fact that technological progress brings advances complex social problems.

I think that scientific and technological progress of humanity can not be stopped, despite its imperfections, because it is an integral part of the development of society, accustomed to its benefits.