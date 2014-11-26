anasco

Executive Summary:

1. Overall 3 months of workexperience.

2. Clear understanding of software development lifecycle. Knowledge of test types and levels of testing,understanding of most popular test design technics: boundary, pair-wise, equivalent classes, etc. Experience in creating Test Plans (in accordance to IEEE829), Check-lists, Test Cases. Experience in manual black-box testing of desktop and client server applications. Experience with JIRA, as bug-tracking

system. Understanding of Agile (Scrum) methodology.Selenium IDE, Mozilla Firebug, Chrome DevTools – basic usage experience.Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS and SQL.

3. Responsible, able to learn fast, work in teamand individually, work under pressure, analytical, logical and flexible thinking.

